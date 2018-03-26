Gylfi Sigurdsson says he is making "steady progress" in recovery from knee injury

Gylfi Sigurdsson says he is making “steady progress” on his road to recovery from the knee injury he suffered earlier this month.

The Icelandic international suffered an injury to his knee during the 2-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion a fortnight ago after jarring his knee in the early part of the first-half.

He was initially ruled out for between "six to eight weeks" with the injury, potentially keeping him sidelined for the rest of the Premier League season.

However, Everton boss Sam Allardyce said that he could not "predict the length of an injury” but the creative midfielder could return before the close of the campaign.

Speaking to EvertonFC.com, Sigurdsson stated he has not “had any setbacks” in his recovery and that he is “almost back to walking normally.”

Sigurdsson is likely to be ready in time to lead Iceland into the World Cup but until then, he will continue with his rehab, where he hopes to “come back stronger and fitter than ever.”

“It is hard work and not as good as being out on the pitch training,” said the 28-year-old on his rehab work.

“Everyone has injuries during their career and you just have to get through it.

“I am not very patient, I have to be honest. I like to get things done quickly. But I know this is going to take time and I will have to be patient and make sure I am not rushing it.”

World Cup on the horizon

It’s quite possible that Sigurdsson returns before the end of this season, with games against Huddersfield Town and Southampton being possible targets in a bid to rebuild match sharpness before departing for the summer.

Being sidelined for the full extent of a possible eight weeks would see the creative midfielder in contention to return for the final game of the season - an away trip to West Ham United.

With a historic World Cup campaign on the horizon with his native Iceland, Sigurdsson is aiming to be as close to his peak performance as possible.