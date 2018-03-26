David Wagner praises Jonathan Hogg and feels midfielder should be among England set-up

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner was full of praise for Jonathan Hogg after the midfielder failed to earn a call-up to the senior England squad for their two friendlies.

Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate raised some eyebrows with some of his selections. Nick Pope and James Tarkwoski from Burnley were two of three new faces in the side, joining Swansea City's Alfie Mawson.

Fans of the club were particularly upset when Jake Livermore of bottom club West Bromwich Albion was included in the 26-man squad.

Wagner steers clear of Southgate criticism

When asked if Southgate should have named Hogg into the squad, the Terriers boss refused to directly comment, stating “I am the last one who should give Gareth Southgate any advice - he has made his decision and knows why he has made it".

He went on to say that "if you ask me if Jonathan Hogg’s performance this season has been extraordinary and on the highest level" and that based on those qualities, "it is" strange that the 29-year old was not in the squad.

German explains what makes Hogg so good

In describing Hogg's contributions to Huddersfield's battle to retain their Premier League status, Wagner would break it down as follows: “From my point of view, he is one of the best defensively-minded midfielders in terms of aggression, interceptions and is comfortable on the ball.

“He has played an incredible Premier League season so far and hopefully he will continue for the next eight games.”