Analysis: With eight games left, Tottenham have plenty to play for

Only eight games remain in Tottenham's Premier League season as they look to close out on a third consecutive year with Champions League football.

Sitting in fourth position, with a game in hand on third place Liverpool - Spurs' fate is certainly in their own hands.

However, the Lilywhite's face a trip to Stamford Bridge on Easter Sunday where top-four rivals Chelsea await.

Tricky away game

As mentioned, Spurs face a trip to Stamford Bridge on Easter Sunday - a place where Spurs have not won in the Premier League.

Antonio Conte's Blues have been far from impressive in their title-defending season but it is a fixture in which Chelsea usually take all three points.

The ankle ligament injury Harry Kane picked up in Tottenham's 4-1 victory over Bournemouth looks set to rule him out for the London derby.

It will be a tough task for Spurs without Kane, especially considering they have not won at Stamford Bridge since 1990.

A victory for fifth place Chelsea would leave them just two points behind Tottenham but an away win would realistically seal a top-four finish for Spurs.

City at Wembley in April

Two weeks after the Chelsea clash, Spurs could welcome the new Premier League champions in Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola's men could wrap up the title in their derby game against Manchester United the week before their trip to Wembley.

The Lilywhite's have enjoyed life at Wembley, despite initial concerns they have enjoyed victories over Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool at their temporary home.

However, the Citizen's have been a level above every team in the league this season - currently sitting 20 points ahead of Spurs.

These two games against Chelsea and Manchester City could massively boost Tottenham's top-four dreams or crush them.

FA Cup semi-final

League aside, Spurs face an FA Cup semi-final clash against Manchester United at their temporary home on April 21st.

Finishing this season without silverware would make it 10 years for Tottenham without winning a trophy.

For a team that has improved dramatically over the past few years, their success has not been measured in trophies but now as an established top-five side, it is now time for them to win silverware.

However, this is both sides last chance of lifting silverware this season.

Spurs have already beaten United at Wembley this season, a comfortable 2-0 win for the Lilywhite's after Christian Eriksen's 11th-second opener settled the nerves.

A strong finish last year

Following their awful ending to the 2015/16 season, Spurs saw the 2016/17 season out in style as they finished in second place.

Mauricio Pochettino stated that his side matured after the 2015/16 season and he will hope Spurs can replicate their form from this time last season.

Seven goals in the final two games for Harry Kane helped Spurs to secure second place and also clinched him a second consecutive golden boot.

Apart from the games against Chelsea and Manchester City, Spurs have a fairly comfortable run in.

Champions League football is expected for their first season in their new season and the away trip to Chelsea will certainly play a huge factor in the rest of Tottenham's season.