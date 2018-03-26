SSE Women's FA Cup - Sixth Round: Manchester City, Arsenal and Everton join Chelsea in semi-finals

After the original fixtures were hard hit by the Beast from the East, with only the tie between Liverpool and Chelsea played out, we saw the remainder of the rescheduled FA Women's Cup quarter-finals this weekend and it was definitely worth the wait.

Arsenal Women 5-0 Charlton Athletic Women

The semi-finals were a step too far for FA Women's Premier League Southern Division side Charlton Athletic as the lowest-ranked team left in the draw were comfortably beaten by 14-time champions Arsenal Women.

Charlton's hopes of a cup upset were all but extinguished in the opening stages as Olivia Lukasewich was adjudged to have committed a foul in the six-yard box following a mistimed challenge and Kim Little slotted home the subsequent penalty to give the WSL 1 side an early lead.

To Charlton's credit, they were resolute following the first goal and worked tirelessly throughout the match, but were unable to deal with the quality in the Gunners side.

This was evident at the start of the second half as ten minutes after the break Joe Montemurro's side struck again when United States winger Heather O'Reilly battled through the Addicks defence to find herself one-on-one with Katie Startup and the midfielder made no mistake in powering her shot past the helpless Charlton goalkeeper.

And they made it three not long after as Vivianne Miedema nodded home with a bullet header at the near post with her first touch of the game following the Dutch strikers' introduction just a minute prior.

With the South Londoners tiring in the final stages, Arsenal secured the victory with two goals in the last five minutes as Dan Carter headed home from close range and Jordan Nobbs capped off a fine performance with a trademark strike from 25-yards.

Sunderland Ladies 2-4 Manchester City Women (AET)

FA Cup holders Manchester City avoided a shock upset at hands of the Black Cats as the Citizens needed extra time for the second round in a row to be within a chance of retaining their title.

Manchester City lifted the trophy for the first time in their history in 2017 after they swept aside Birmingham City with a 4-1 victory in front of a lively crowd of 35,271 at Wembley.

But, things didn't start as well as Nick Cushing's side would have liked at Mariners Park on Sunday as Sunderland defender Victoria Williams shocked the visitors against the run of play, as a Lucy Staniforth free-kick was flicked into the path of Williams who poked the ball home from close range.

The Blues went searching for an equaliser and finally found a response in the 72nd minute as South Shields native Demi Stokes headed home from Nadia Nadim's cut back to draw the team's level.

Although, celebrations were premature as Sunderland retained their lead just four minutes later as Staniforth hit a belter from distance to put Sunderland on the front foot.

City continued to pile on the pressure and their never say die attitude paid off in the dying minutes as Jane Ross produced the heroics to strike home from a rebound sending the tie into extra time and the city bench into pandemonium.

The Citizens used the momentum of the late goal going into extra-time as Ross netted her second of the afternoon following great work from 18-year-old England forward Ella Toone. The England forward, who was the provider on the third made it four with six minutes to go, capping off a pulsating 120 minutes of football and sending Manchester City into the next round.

Durham Women 1-6 Everton Ladies

Everton Ladies booked their place in the semi-finals of the FA Cup with a 6-1 thumping of WSL 2 side Durham at New Ferens Park.

A hat-trick from Courtney Sweetman-Kirk and goals from Olivia Chance, Jodie Brett and Danielle Turner sealed victory for the Toffees and sent them into the next round where they will face an in-form side by way of Continental Cup champions Arsenal.

Durham did grab consolation goal courtesy of Sarah Robson after she finished from close range following a goalmouth scramble but it was too little too late for the Wildcats who will now turn their focus to the WSL 2.

Liverpool Ladies 0-3 Chelsea Ladies

In the only tie played last weekend, Liverpool hosted Chelsea for a place in the last four.

Emma Hayes' Chelsea side, who are currently top of the WSL 1 table, won the FA Cup in 2015 before losing out to Arsenal the following year and they certainly took a step closer to claiming the silverware once again with their victory over the Reds.

Chelsea opened the scoring courtesy of a Jonna Andersson tap-in ably assisted by Drew Spence's cross and the Blues doubled their lead at the break as captain Katie Chapman headed home their second.

The final blow for Scott Rogers' team came before the hour as Gemma Davison was brought down in the box by Liverpool full-back Alex Greenwood and Maren Mjelde calmly slotted home the penalty to send Chelsea into the semi-finals.