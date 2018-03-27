Germany 0-1 Brazil: Jesus' header heals some Brazilian wounds against jaded Germans

Brazil went some way to repairing some of the hurt that they suffered in their home nation four years ago, as a first-half header from Gabriel Jesus dealt Germany their first home defeat since 2016.

The first-half really failed to live up to the hype that had been set out for it with the size of the two nations, but it was the Brazilians who stuck out with Jesus going close before opening the scoring just moments after his miss.

Tite's side didn't let up at the beginning of the second period with Willian and Phillipe Coutinho going close, Germany looked to save some face right at the death with Julian Draxler's late volley but alas it was to no avail.

The only real bright spark

There has been some memorable clashes between these two nations but the most famous proved to be the most recent, with the sides having not met since the 7-1 thrashing back in the 2014 World Cup semi-finals.

A lot has happened in the four years since and wouldn't be a surprise to many if it was a fixture in this summer's tournament, but they failed to get anyone hyped for such a clash with the early play as neither side mustered a chance until 37th minute.

Jesus did well to beat the offside trap on the halfway line as he began to bare down on Kevin Trapp, the striker held up play on the edge of the area to fend off the Jérôme Boateng but all his hard work came to nothing as the eventual sailed over the crossbar.

The Manchester City striker instantly repaid any traveling fans for his glaring error by giving the visitors the lead, a ball from Willian proved just right for Jesus to head a ferocious effort at Trapp who could only see the effort going over his head over the line.

Looking to double up

It was clear that the nation of Brazil was still hurt by the events of 2014 but will have seen a victory at the Olympiastadion as the regain of some face, and looked to be going for the jugular as the second half got under way.

The trio of Paulinho, Willian and Coutinho combined brilliantly on the edge of the German area, as Coutinho's dummy sees Paulinho's pass roll into the path of the Chelsea winger but his effort is blocked along with Paulinho's follow-up.

Many fans in England won't have hear much of Coutinho since making his mega-money move to Barcelona in January, but looked to continue his great form as he fired one from 20 yards out but it just whizzed over the crossbar.

Trying to save face

Joachim Löw's men had barely been in the clash in the German capital, but looked to save some face with some half-chances as the clock ticked down.

İlkay Gündoğan looked to ingnite the side in the 64th minute as he charged through the middle and laid it off to Draxler, the winger cut from the edge of the box onto his right foot but his effort was deflected away from danger.

Their first real opportunity to snatch didn't arrive until the second minute of extra-time, and it would have been quite the equaliser.

Toni Kroos did well to take up the short corner and find Draxler on the edge of the area, his volleyed effort looked destined for goal but Alisson Becker pulled off an excellent save.