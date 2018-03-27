Jack Payne loanee hunting another career promotion

Huddersfield Town midfielder Jack Payne is determined to add another promotion to his football CV.

Having enjoyed the feeling of promotion twice already in his career, the 23-year-old is looking to add another with loan club Blackburn Rovers in League One.

Recreating the feeling he experienced with Huddersfield last season and before that with Southend United in 2014/2015, Payne is attempting a hat-trick of promotions this season. Having been recalled from Oxford United earlier in season the attacking midfielder is playing regular first team football with Rovers.

Blackburn are third in League One, only two points behind the league leaders Shrewsbury Town and have a game in hand, sitting in the play off positions.

Rovers are well placed for an assault on automatic promotion spots and speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph Payne said:"I've been part of promotions before and it's an amazing feeling, I'm as desperate as anyone to get us promoted and I'll do anything I can to help the team.

"I've felt part of things since I first came here, that really helped me settled in.

"I want to help the team, everyone wants to help each other."

Close Contact with Town

The midfielder revealed back in December that he was still in contact with the Terriers coaching staff during the early spell with Oxford. Payne initially struggled tobreak into the Blackburn side as Bradley Dack's form as the attacking midfielder was keeping him out.

Payne continued: "We'll go into every game giving it our best to win, no matter how the other teams do.

"You can't look too far ahead, I'm sure teams will drop points between now and the end of the season. We have to make sure we drop as few as possible."