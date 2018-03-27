England vs Italy live stream score updates (1-0)

40' Oxlade-Chamberlain is booked for protesting toward the referee after being penalised for tugging Bonucci's shirt. The Liverpool midfielder had battled hard to keep the ball in play.

38' On his first international start in five years, Ashley Young almost gets his latest England goal but his side-footed effort is just deflected off the heel of Bonucci.

37' There have been a few half chances for England since the goal - notably from an Oxlade-Chamberlain cross and an Eric Dier header - and there seems to be a great atmosphere inside the stadium.

31' Immobile cuts inside from the right and looks to curl one past Butland, but a defender blocks the shot and it goes out for a corner.

GOAL! Jamie Vardy opens to scoring at Wembley! Sterling is fouled on the edge of the area but Lingard intelligently takes it quickly to set up Vardy, who makes no mistake this time as he smashes the ball past the goalkeeper! 1-0 England.

24' England's best chance of the night! Raheem Sterling is brought down in midfield but recovers to slip a good ball through to Vardy, who hits his shot straight at Donnarumma.

22' Oxlade-Chamberlain bursts into the Italy penalty area but is brought down by Pellegrini - crowd appeals for a penalty but nothing is given by the German referee. England win a free-kick shortly afterwards but nothing comes of it.

17' Candreva floats in a wonderful cross after an overlap by Zappacosta bides the Inter Milan man some time. The cross is accurate but Immobile guides his header over the crossbar. You'd expect a striker of his quality to score that one.

10' Jamie Vardy goes through on goal for the first time tonight but his shot is blocked with a fabulous sliding tackle by De Sciglio. Still 0-0.

3' John Stones takes too long on the ball on the edge of England's penalty area and Immobile takes the ball away from the centre-back, but the Manchester City defender recovers to block the shot.

1' Italy have already found their way behind England's defense but Immobile struggles to control the pass and the ball is cleared.

KICK-OFF: We're underway here at Wembley! England are wearing their 2018 World Cup kit of white shirts and blue shorts while Italy are donning their famous all-blue kit.

19.59: There is a minutes applause for the late Davide Astori, Jimmy Armfield, and Cyrille Regis before kick-off.

19.49: Italy are likely to bring more to the table than the Dutch and will test Southgate's back three. The Italian's front three - Candreva, Immobile and Insigne - have scored 31 and assisted 25 in Serie A between them this term.

19.43: For some more pre-match reading, have a look at Brogan Clasper's preview for quotes and some more injury updates. Jack Wilshere and Joe Gomez are among those absent through injury.

19.38: Deniz Aytekin will be officiating tonight's encounter. The German, 39, has refereed 13 Bundesliga games this season and three UEFA Champions League matches. The 'internet entrepreneur' has shown 58 yellow cards and three red cards in the Bundesliga this term. VAR will be used tonight.

19.32: Last time out, England defeated Holland in Amsterdam courtesy of Jesse Lingard's first international goal. The Three Lions largely dominated the match against Koeman's side.

19.17: James Tarkowski is the fourth Burnley player to make an appearance for England since the start of 2017; only Tottenham (7), Liverpool (6) and Manchester United (6) have had more players appeal.

19.10: James Tarkowski has been handed his England debut by Southgate after a string of strong performances for Burnley this season. Walker, Lingard and Sterling retain their places in the starting XI following the win over Holland.

19.02: Italy starting XI to face England - Donnarumma; Zappacosta, Rugani, Bonucci, De Sciglio; Pellegrini, Jorginho, Parolo; Candreva, Immobile, Insigne.

19.00: England starting XI to face Italy - Butland; Stones, Tarkowski, Walker; Trippier, Dier (C), Oxlade-Chamberlain, Young; Sterling, Lingard Vardy.

18.22: Italy do, however, have a fine record against their English counterparts. The Azzurri have lost just twice in their last 13 encounters with the English, including wins at Euro 2012 and the 2014 World Cup. Remember this Pirlo penalty?

18.18: Italy famously will not be going to the World Cup this summer for the first time in 60 years. The Italians finished five points behind group winners Spain in World Cup qualifying and then lost 1-0 to Sweden in a two-legged play-off.

18.14: Uncertainty surrounds England's goalkeepers with four shot-stoppers included in the squad for friendlies with Holland and Italy. Jack Butland is set to start in goal at Wembley - coming in for Jordan Pickford - while Joe Hart and Nick Pope are in contention to travel to Russia.



"There are 31 or 32 players that will be in contention and no-one knows what will happen over the next few weeks," said the manager.

18.10: National teams have until 14 May to name a provisional 35-man squad while the final 23 players have to be selected by 4 June - before England's friendly with Nigeria.

18.07: Tonight's clash with Italy will be England's last test before Gareth Southgate names his squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup this summer. There are still a large number of places to play for and this will be the final opportunity to impress.

There are a total of 29 international friendlies taking place this evening

18.00: Hello everyone and welcome to VAVEL UK's live text coverage of this evening's action, as England take on Italy in an international friendly at 20:00BST. I'm Conor de Smith and I'll be bringing you tonight's coverage.