How did Tottenham's Josh Onomah perform in England under-21s victory?

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Josh Onomah featured in England under-21s' 2-1 victory against Ukraine on Tuesday.

Onomah played in a midfield two alongside Tom Davies, but was much more box to box, while Everton's Davies sat back more.

The two switched roles throughout the first half but Onomah was much more involved in the play going forward than Davies. Onomah almost gifted Ukraine the lead in the 35th minute when he was caught in possession in his own box but the resulting chance was hacked away.

In the second half, Onomah constantly sought to play the ball wide when he earned possession in midfield. Whilst this was unselfish from the player currently on loan at Aston Villa, Onomah is renowned for possessing the ability to shoot well from range, but he scarcely used this attribute during the game - perhaps under instruction to instead keep possession.

Onomah also showed his versatility by sitting deeper and allowing James Maddison to be play in his favoured number 10 role. Onomah battled well in midfield but did have his moments when he would just drift around the field and not help out defensively.

Onomah almost set up Maddison in the second half, bursting through the middle of the pitch and feeding the ball to the Norwich City midfielder on the left of the box, but his curling effort went just wide of the left hand post. He battled well in the final third and will feel frustrated that he wasn’t put through by Ademola Lookman after finding himself with space in the Ukraine box.

He also lost possession at various points in the second half but did look more determined to win it back. Onomah looked better going forward than he was he did in a defensive capacity. Overall the Spurs youngster produced a good performance.

His Spurs team-mate Kyle Walker-Peters was also named in the squad but did not feature in the game at Brammall Lane.