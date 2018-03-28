Manchester City international round-up: Citizens trio on target in final round of international friendlies

It was a so-so last round of internationals for Manchester City's ten representatives, with the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Kevin De Bruyne standing out amongst the others in Tuesday night's friendlies.

Gabriel Jesus, Leroy Sané, Fernandinho and İlkay Gündoğan - Germany 0-1 Brazil

The clash at the Olympiastadion had the most City representatives with two on each side, as Brazil looked to regain some face in their first meeting with the Germans since the 7-1 defeat back in 2014.

It certainly didn't have the excitement of that clash but it was the Brazilians who came out on top with Jesus heading home the only goal of the clash, with all the players starting the contest in the German capital and goalkeeper Ederson being an unused substitute.

Kevin De Bruyne & Vincent Kompany - Belgium 4-0 Saudi Arabia

Kompany continued his return to full fitness as he played a full 45 minutes for the Red Devils to help them keep a clean sheet against the Saudi Arabians, but it was De Bruyne who put in a man-of-the-match performance in Brussels.

De Bruyne has had a blistering season for The Citizens which he has continued onto the international stage, as he assisted goals for Romelu Lukaku and Michy Batshuayi before sweeping home his own effort from the edge of the area.

Nicolás Otamendi - Spain 6-1 Argentina

However, it was a night to forget in the Spanish capital for Otamendi who despite getting on the scoresheet, couldn't do enough to inspire Argentina who were on the end of an embarrassing thumping from a scintillating Spain.

Otamendi also managed to clatter the post before heading past David De Gea with Spain already two ahead, but the night belonged to Isco as he dismantled the South American giants with his hat-trick.

Raheem Sterling, Kyle Walker and John Stones - England 1-1 Italy

England were looking to continue their fine unbeaten having beaten the Netherlands in Amsterdam on Friday night, with the trio all starting their second consecutive match with the Italians visiting Wembley Stadium.

Sterling and Walker lasted the full 90 minutes and Stones being taken off with 14 minutes to play in a clash that was dominated by VAR, England looked on track with Jamie Vardy's opener but a VAR decision saw Lorenzo Insigne slam home a late penalty.

Oleksandr Zinchenko - Ukraine 2-1 Japan

The Ukrainian youngster continued to shine his star on the professional stage as he played against the Japanese early Tuesday afternoon, with the midfielder playing 80 minutes in the narrow win over Vahid Halilhodžić's side.