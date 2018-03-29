Middlesbrough v Wolverhampton Wanderers Preview: Play-off hopefuls looking to overcome table toppers

Tony Pulis' Middlesbrough will be looking to further boost their chances of a play-off place by beating Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday.

Boro head into the game unbeaten in their last six. They were held to a 1-1 draw against Brentford before the international break, but before that they were on three game winning run.

As for Wolves, they looked to have overcome their difficult run of form and head into this game having won their last two games. They overcame Burton Albion 3-1 and Reading 3-0 at Molineux.

Their seasons so far

Middlesbrough have had an indifferent season so far, but look to be getting their act together heading into the business end of the season.

Tony Pulis's appointment looks to have been a smart one for Boro, as their good run of form has coincided with his arrival at the club. The Teeside outfit currently sit in the play-off places, one point ahead of seventh placed Bristol City.

Added to their current position, Boro have a rather favourable run-in and will fancy themselves to clinch that last play-off spot. It's currently all in their own hands.

They will looking for payback on Friday as Wolves beat them in the first game of the season, making their start difficult.

Wolves are now just four wins away from the Premier League. While they looked to have been heading there for the majority of the season, a recent wobble has led to a few doubts.

Despite this wobble, a big week following their defeat to Aston Villa has seen them open up a 13 point gap on third place once again, this time with just eight games to go.

Nuno Espírito Santo's side know that four wins will guarantee them promotion, though results from other sides may mean three will see them over the line.

Last time they met

These two sides last met in August, as they clashed during the very first game of the season. Wolves emerged 1-0 winners.

Léo Bonatini pounced on a Daniel Ayala mistake just after the half hour mark and punished the defender by finishing coolly past Darren Randolph in the Middlesbrough goal.

Team news

Rudy Gestede will again miss out on this game, the striker has been ruled out for the rest of the season. Fábio Da Silva may be pushing for a place in the squad as he is close to a return following his thigh injury. Daniel Ayala should be back up to full fitness following the international break.

Wolves look set to be without Diogo Jota once again as the forward continues to nurse an injury he picked up against Reading. International team escapades for some of his squad could see Nuno make some changes to his team.