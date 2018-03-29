Brentford v Sheffield United preview: Bees look to dent Blades' play off hopes

Brentford welcome Sheffield United to Griffin Park on Good Friday and will try and get their first victory in four matches.

The Blades will look to get their first away win in London this season, as they have lost their other three matches in the capital this season.

Brentford need a win

The Bees currently sit in 11th place in the table on 54 points and are without a win since the start of the month. Brentford have another tough fixture coming up against fellow play-off chasing Bristol City, a win at home can give them confidence for that away trip.

As we enter a time when the team has two games in 72 hours, boss Dean Smith had this to say in his pre match conference on the club's official site: "It’s a big period for us because of the teams that we are playing against.

"We have got to a stage now where they are must-win games for us. We have been playing catch up since the first eight games of the season and we have worked really hard to catch up.

"What we don’t want to do is to fail miserably over this weekend so we will go all-out to win these games."

Blades look to keep up a great season

Sheffield United have been the surprise package this season after being promoted last season.

The Blades currently sit two points off of the play-off spots and have the tough visit of 2nd placed Cardiff City on Monday, so a first win in the capital this season could give the side a boost after the international break.

Boss Chris Wilder had this to say in his pre-match press conference: "We’re in touching distance of the play-offs with eight games to go and I think that should be looked at more than any individual game.

"I know there were a few moans and groans (after Forest), but that’s how far we’ve come as a club."



Team News

Brentford are without midfielder Romaine Sawyers who was sent off prior to the international break. Defender Andreas Bjelland is a doubt for the game. Rico Henry is still out injured.

Sheffield United have no fresh injury concerns.

Predicted Line-up

Brentford (4-2-3-1)

Button, Dalsgaard, Egan, Mepham, Clarke, Woods, Yennaris, Jozefzoon, Macleod, Watkins, Maupay

Sheffield United (3-5-2)

Blackman, Leonard, Stearman, O'Connell, Baldock, Evans, Duffy, Fleck, Stevens, Clarke, Sharp