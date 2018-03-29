Reading vs Queens Park Rangers Preview: In-form Hoops look to spoil Clement's welcome party

Paul Clement will make his debut as Reading manager when the Royals host Queens Park Rangers on Friday.

Clement's side go into the game having been beaten in their last two outings at both Wolverhampton Wanderers and Norwich City, respectively.

Ian Holloway's side will be in full confidence ahead of the short trip to the Madejski. Two draws against high-flying Fulham and Derby County whilst a win at Villa Park has seen QPR looking up the table rather than down.

Story so far

Having seen his side win just once in 18, Jaap Stam left the club after a 3-2 defeat at Norwich saw the Royals just three points above the drop zone. The squad has looked nothing like the side of last year, and Reading fans will be hoping that new boss Clement can steer them to safety.

The Royals have relied heavily on certain players this season, Modou Barrow being one of them. The Gambian winger is Reading's top scorer this season with nine league goals and has proved a threat throughout. However, Clement was the man to sell the pacy forward during his time at Swansea City - so it will be interesting to see what happens in the close future.

QPR, on the other hand, have had a mixed season. Perfectly summed up in the recent events of the past month. A 5-2 loss at home to Nottingham Forest was then followed up with victories against Aston Villa and Sunderland. Holloway puts the change in fortunes down to a tweak in the formation - changing to a four at the back.

Matt Smith will be looking to cause a leaky Reading defence problems. The striker is currently enjoying his best ever scoring season with eight goals for the Hoops so far. Smith and Luke Freeman as a pair have created more championship chances for each other than anyone else in the division. Something for Reading's defence to be wary off.

Last time they met

The last time these two sides met, QPR ran out two-nil winners. This is a reverse of the season's opening fixture and Reading will be looking to put things right.

A brace from Conor Washington condemned the Royals to defeat and since have been left reeling following a poor showing since the penalty shoot-out defeat at Wembley.

Injury News

John Swift looks set to return for the home side, whilst Jon Dadi Bodvarsson remains sidelined.

On-loan defender Tommy Elphick remains a long-term absentee.

David Wheeler will not return in time for the away side, whilst Idrissa Sylla and Grant Hall remain in the treatment room.