Pochettino refuses to rule Harry Kane out of Chelsea clash

Mauricio Pochettino took centre stage ahead of Tottenham's London derby clash against top-four rivals Chelsea on Sunday.

The 46-year-old Argentine would not rule out their main striker Harry Kane following his ankle injury picked up against Bournemouth.

Without a win in the league at Stamford Bridge since 1990, a victory for Spurs on Sunday would put them eight points clear of the Blues.

Kane in contention

Kane suffered ankle ligament damage in Spurs' 4-1 thumping over Bournemouth and initially looked set to miss the rest of the season.

However, Pochettino told the press that Kane has recovered at an incredible rate and it would be impossible to rule him out of Sunday's London derby.

"I can not say no, I can not say yes. If not this weekend maybe next weekend, but the most important is that we are so positive about his recovery, he is doing fantastic," said Poch.

Kane has enjoyed an incredible run of goalscoring form against Tottenham's London rivals - scoring 23 goals in 34 games.

"We need to assess him, he is very positive and is doing very well, every day he is improving," the Argentine added.

"It’s difficult now to say yes or no to be involved in the game."

Embed from Getty Images

Crunch match

Any game against Chelsea is a huge tie for Tottenham, yet Sunday's game carries huge importance for both sides.

A win for either would take them a step closer to securing a Champions League spot.

"I think it always a massive game because it’s a London derby," said Pochettino.

A win for Spurs would take them eight points clear of Chelsea but a home victory would put the Blues just two points behind Spurs.

"There is still a lot of games to play, but always it’s important for your confidence, motivation to win on Chelsea would be fantastic," he added.

Dele fit despite England knock

Dele Alli returned from international duty having collected just a matter of minutes playing time, having picked up a knock in training.

However, Spurs boss Pochettino stated the youngster returned fully fit.

"For us today he was very good, he was fresh, he was fit and I am happy with the way he showed his fitness," Poch added.

Pochettino also commented on Toby Alderweireld's fitness: "Like always, with the squad, we need to decide first of all the starting XI and then the players that will on the bench."

But the Tottenham boss refused to comment on the Belgians ongoing contract saga, stating: "I don’t talk about rumours."