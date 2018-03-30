Collin Quaner: "We believe we will stay up"

Huddersfield Town forward Collin Quaner spoke to the press ahead of the important clash with Newcastle United. The German told how excited he is about the upcoming clash and the importance of the fan support.

Speaking on the feeling in the dressing room and how the fan support always helps the team to look forward rather than look at the games gone by, the forward said: "We always feel like we are backed by the fans and have their support.

"The positive energy they give us spreads into the dressing room and has helped us."

The 26-year-old added: "The feeling in the dressing room is really positive; everyone is thinking about now and not the past. You can see the focus and everyone knows what they need to do."

The opposition is no stranger to the Terriers, having played Newcastle in the Sky Bet Championship and once already in the Premier League, their fellow promoted team will be a hard match.

Huddersfield are not scared of the Magpies though, as Quaner stated: "We have a big game ahead of us. We’ve played Newcastle a few times now and we know it’ll be a hard game but we are going there to get three points."

"We will stay up"

The German was then asked about the run in and the task ahead trying to remain in the top flight of English football.

This is the ultimate goal of the Terriers and Quaner intimated to this when he said: "We will need every single man to reach our goals so one of the most important things is to stay fit."

When asked about predictions, many pundits' have tipped Huddersfield for relegation from the start of the season.

A few have changed position slightly, yet the view amongst the experts is that the Terriers will be relegated straight back to the Championship, the German almost scoffed as he replied to questions about a potential return down the divisions.

He stated: "We don’t care what people think because we believe we will stay up.

"It’s important that we keep believing."

With the Terriers sitting just a couple of places above the drop zone, the next few games are vital for points - especially with away goals having been difficult to come by recently.

Away trips to Newcastle and Brighton and Hove Albion could prove to be season-defining in the hunt to stay in the Premier League.