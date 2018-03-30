David Wagner "excited" about position Huddersfield Town are in

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner addressed the press as the Terriers prepare for a visit to St. James Park and a Saturday showdown with Newcastle United.

Huddersfield sit in 15th place on 31 points while the Magpies are one point and two places above their visitors as both teams look to pick up vital points in the effort to avoid relegation.

Wagner says club is entering "the last few yards"

Commenting on this weekend's match, the German said that “It’s a very exciting game against Newcastle United. We are in the most exciting period of the season and entering the last few yards". Speaking on the visit to Tyneside, Wagner commented that We have very good memories at St. James’ Park” after the Terriers won 2-1 in August of 2016, their last trip to Newcastle.

With the prospect of relegation looking less likely if a victory is achieved, Wagner also said “We are all working towards staying in the Premier League. Everything is so tight, it’s the first time the race to survive is so tight, and there will be twists and turns.”

German looking for "freedom" in Terriers' performance this weekend

The Huddersfield boss knows “We have seven games to go and are in and around the area where it’s exciting for us" and as the Terriers prepare for the final stretch, Wagner feels"we have to take the excitement onto the pitch, use all the freedom to perform like you can and then try to get a great performance and a good result.”

Wagner gives update on squad ahead of Magpies tilt

The gaffer is happy with the overall health of the squad, stating that “injury wise we are in a good place. Only Michael Hefele and Danny Williams are out until the end of the season. Jon Stanković is now in competition for a squad place.

“Terence Kongolo has been back in training since the international break; he is in contention as well. It’s a big boost for all of us because he played very well before his injury.

“Aaron Mooy and Philip Billing are back on the grass today with the fitness coaches and will be back with the group tomorrow; they’re both in contention for Saturday.”