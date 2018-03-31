Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Stream Score Commentary in the Premier League 2017/18

We'll have confirmed team news for you at around 3:00PM BST but before that, stay with us as the build up to the game continues.

Predicted Chelsea starting XI: (3-4-3) Courtois; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; Moses, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso; Willian, Morata, Hazard.

Predicted Tottenham Hotspur starting XI: (4-2-3-1) Lloris; Trippier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies; Dier, Dembele; Lamela, Alli, Eriksen; Son

As for Spurs, Harry Kane is still fighting to be in contention for the game after his ankle ligament injury against Bournemouth but whether he will be risked is a different question completely.

Danish defender Andreas Christensen could also miss the game after he suffered an injury whilst representing his national side.

In terms of team news for the game, the hosts could face the possibility of starting without their first-choice goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois who picked up a hamstring injury whilst on international duty. Willy Caballero therefore could step in to play of the Belgian doesn't make the game.

"There is still a lot of games to play, but always it’s important for your confidence, motivation to win on Chelsea would be fantastic." he said.

On the other hand, Tottenham boss, Mauricio Pochettino feels a win for Spurs would put them in a great mental state to finish the rest of the season strongly:

"If we win, we go very close to Tottenham. Otherwise, we continue to stay not so close and, with seven games to go, it will be difficult to take a place in the Champions League,” the Italian said.

Before the game both managers had their say on the game with Antonio Conte stating this is a must win game for his side to keep their top-four finish ambition alive:

Earlier this season, Spurs hosted Chelsea in their first league game at Wembley but the visitors secured a late win thanks to a Marcos Alonso brace.

Even last season, Spurs couldn't win at the bridge despite taking an early lead in the game thanks to a splendid strike from Christian Eriksen. Goals from Pedro and Victor Moses though for Chelsea saw them come behind to take the three points.

Only two seasons ago, ‘the battle of the Bridge’ produced one of the fiercest Premier League clashes ever to be seen with a huge 12 yellow cards being handed out.

It is a fixture which has produced many memorable games, not many Spurs fans will want to remember at the Bridge though as they have not won in the league there since 1990, so will want to put that right on Sunday.

It is a particularly big game for Chelsea as the reigning champions sit five points behind today’s visitors going into the game in fifth place and know that only a win will do as they can't afford the points difference to get any higher with very little games left in the season.

Finally, after a long two weeks without Premier League football, it is back with a bang as these two rivals lock horns in a battle in West London knowing that three points is vital in their battle for a top four place.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live text coverage of this evening's Premier League action from Stamford Bridge as Chelsea host Tottenham Hotspur. I'm Brandon Sayer and I will be taking you through this evening's action.