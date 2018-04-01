Chelsea 1-3 Tottenham Hotspur: Dele double dents Chelsea's Champions League chances

Dele Alli defied his doubters as his second-half double not only gave Tottenham Hotspur a 3-1 win at Chelsea their first since 1990, but significantly boosted Spurs' chances of Champions League football next season.

It was Antonio Conte's men that initially came out of the traps with good chances early on including Marcos Alonso's disallowed goal before Álvaro Morata headed home on the half hour mark, but Christian Eriksen's screamer on the stroke of half-time set the comeback in motion.

Spurs jumped into the drivers seat from there on in with Son Heung-min going close, but the day at Stamford Bridge belonged to Alli as his quick four-minute brace ended their 28-year hoodoo in SW3.

Starting off the brighter

The rivalry between these two sides has intensified over the few seasons and this clash was touted as one of the biggest clashes of their respective seasons, with Chelsea two points behind Spurs ahead of kick-off and their determination to catch their London rivals showed in their early play.

A counter-attack in the 18th minute managed to make it out to Willian on the right-hand side, he managed to get the shot away with it taking a deflection on the way through but Hugo Lloris was aware enough to push it away from danger.

The Stamford Bridge faithful were on their feet a minute later as a great dinked ball from N'Golo Kanté found Alonso who ran off Kieran Trippier's shoulder, the full-back finished brilliantly but the flag was up on the far side for offside.

Making good on a mistake

Conte put faith in Morata once again having returned to goalscoring form last time out in the FA Cup victory over Leicester City, and once again the striker repaid that with the opening goal.

A lot of the blame could land at the feet of the usually reliable Lloris as the Frenchman lost flight of Victor Moses' cross, allowing Morata to head into an empty net.

No stopping it

It did seem all that Chelsea had to do was hold out until the half-time break, but were rattled seconds from the end as Eriksen equalised for the North London side in some spectacular style.

Ben Davies chanced pressurising Moses who looked to dink a clearance and it paid off as it eventually came into Eriksen. The Dane lined one up from 25 yards and it proved spectacular as his swerving effort dipped over the thunderstruck Willy Caballero and off the crossbar.

Rewriting old records

The late equaliser certainly seemed to turn the tide in the contest as the second-half got underway, and it was Spurs who had the upper hand and had a good chance on the hour mark. Son did well to take it out of his feet on the edge of the area and curl one at goal, it looked destined for the far corner but Caballero did well to turn it away with the one-hand save.

Alli had received another wave of criticism during the week for his sub-par performances during the international break with England, but a lot of people will have been silenced with his quick-fire double.

It was all about the pass for his opening goal as Eric Dier split open the Chelsea defence with his long ball, Alli managed to better the pass with his excellent first touch before quickly lifting it over Caballero.

The turnaround was sealed four minutes later and it certainly wasn't pretty from Spurs, Eriksen once again showed great creativity as he found the run of Son who ran inside Alonso. The Korean had options but opted to avoid the open Erik Lamela to go alone which was blocked by Caballero, Alli took over and managed to make space in the scramble before slotting it home.