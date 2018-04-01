Fraser Horsfall: "I left Huddersfield Town to toughen up in Non League"

Former Huddersfield Town Academy player Fraser Horsfall has revealed that he left his boyhood club to go in search of the "ugly side" of football.

The centre-back, who joined the Terriers' academy at the age of 10, worked his way through to the Under-23 squad, before deciding to make the move to Kidderminster Harriers.

The 21-year-old left the Yorkshire club in January to make the move to the Midlands, and spoke to the Non League Paper about his decision to make the move and his desire to learn the ugly side of the game.

Horsfall said: "Huddersfield like to pass it, they do that now in the Premier League, so from a young age I've always been taught that, But I've had to learn the nasty side of it. It's really physical and you have to adapt to it."

Learn the aggressive side

The defender continued: "You can be as good on the ball as you like, but you can't teach the aggressive side. You've got to learn that, and I think I am."

Horsfall has never been one to stay still, during his time with the Terriers he engineered four loan moves to non league clubs, with spells at Stalybridge Celtic, Salford City, Trafford and Gateshead. These moves have clearly been good for Horsfall, who has earned a call up to England C.

The defender did not take the decision to leave Yorkshire lightly, saying: "t was a big decision for me, but I couldn't say no to the opportunity at Kidderminster."

"Ever since I went on loan for the first time in my career a couple of seasons ago, I've always said you've got to get out there and play men's football.

"It's the best thing for young players, especially as a centre-half. I've been playing at this level for a good season now and you learn a lot.

"It's all part of my development and I'll keep striving and working hard."

Huddersfield will continue to benefit from his development, having kept a sell on clause in the contract which gives them a proportion of any future transfer fees that Horsfall will command.

Kidderminster are enjoying good form at the moment in the sixth tier of English Football sitting currently fourth, the young Terrier will be certain to continue his development away from the John Smith's Stadium, but the sell on clause will always be a good benefit going forward.