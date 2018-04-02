Juventus vs Real Madrid Preview: Last year's finalists set to battle it out for a place in the semi-finals

Last year's finalists, Juventus and Real Madrid, meet on Tuesday as they go head-to-head in this year's quarter-finals.

Juventus host the 12-times European champions at the Allianz Stadium as the pair meet for the 20th time in their history.

It was Los Blancos who lifted the trophy in Cardiff last year as they demolished Juventus 4-1 on the night.

Juve seeking revenge

Real Madrid denied the Italian champions their first Champions League trophy since 1996.

The Galacticos secured a twelfth European crown with a second-half masterclass proving the difference between the two sides.

Not much separated the two sides at the break as it finished 1-1 but Madrid's class shone through in the second-half.

Three goals in the second period put the game beyond Juventus, a brace from Cristiano Ronaldo cancelled out Mario Mandzukic's spectacular first-half volley.

Although Juve will be looking to get their revenge on the Spanish giants, Real will also be hoping to make it four Champions League trophies in just five years.

A welcome break from La Liga

Last year Real Madrid earned a domestic and European double in Zinedine Zidane's first full season in charge.

However, this season they have performed well below par in La Liga.

Sitting in third place and 13 points behind leaders Barcelona, the La Liga title looks out of reach.

Therefore, the Champions League looks to be Real's main priority as their season draws to an end.

Although the current champions finished second in the group stages, behind Tottenham Hotspur the Spaniards showed their muscle as in the last 16 as they dumped out the French champions PSG.

Ending 5-2 in favour of Madrid, the Parisians who were a lot of people's favourites to win the competition were taught a footballing lesson as Real's experience and maturity proved the difference.

Zidane with one eye on Juventus job?

Former Juventus midfielder Zidane admitted it could be a possibility he may manage the Italian champions one day.

"Manager of Juventus one day? Never say never, but I'm happy where I am now," said Zidane when questioned on the possibility.

Due to the uncompromising nature of the Real Madrid board, Zidane's future is in doubt due to such a poor domestic campaign.

The Frenchman played 151 times for Juventus over his five-year spell at the club.

"We're not going to think about what happened 10 months ago, what counts is what happens tomorrow," he added.

Team news

Tuesday's hosts will be forced to play without Miralem Pjanic and Medhi Benatia who are both ruled out due to suspension.

Real Madrid are expected to have Cristiano Ronaldo back in their squad, the Portuguese star missed Real's last outing in La Liga.

Also, captain Sergio Ramos and Isco are believed to be fit to play - the pair also missed Saturday's 3-0 victory over Las Palmas.