Laporte states a 'once-in-a-lifetime' opportunity awaits Manchester City following crucial Everton victory

Defender Aymeric Laporte has stated that Manchester City have been presented with a "once-in-a-lifetime" opportunity, with Saturday's 3-1 win over Everton meaning they could collect their third Premier League title against their bitter locals Manchester United.

Fight every game like it is the last one

It hasn't been in doubt for some time now that Pep Guardiola's side were going to pick up the league trophy at some point, the only debate that remained was how early they could do it and the clash with José Mourinho's men being earmarked for some time as the day depending on their results.

City have kept up their side of the bargain putting in an ultimatley dominating display at Goodison Park, with strikes from Leroy Sané, Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling wrapping up the game before the break.

The win on Merseyside meant that they maintained their 16-point lead cut by United's 2-0 win over Swansea City earlier on in the day, the clash would already be a spectacle without this added element and Laporte was quick to speak of the significance of the clash.

"We have a chance [to win the league by beating United]," Laporte told mancity.com. "It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and we must try to get the win on Saturday."

"Obviously, we must win the next game and after that we can relax," the French defender stated. "But, obviously, that is a very important game on Saturday."

"We fight every game like it is the last one," the 23-year-old added. "It was very important to win today."

Focus is now on the Champions League

Despite glory just being within touching distance City still need to remain focused, with their Champions League quarter-final clashes with Liverpool to think about before and after the Red Devils.

The Citizens will visit Anfield on Wednesday for what is expected to be another great clash between the two sides, with both having won a league match each with the last clash ending 4-3 in favour of Jürgen Klopp's men.

The Reds have proven a deadly force esepically in attack and especially in Mohamed Salah who notched his 37th goal of an amazing season at the weekend, and post-match at Goodison Guardiola was quick to state the focus was on the Champions League and thwarting Liverpool's "unstoppable" forward trio.

"Now our focus is the Champions League," he stated in his post-match press conference. "So we are going to adapt the game against United for the Liverpool games before and after."

Yeah, we will have to," the coach stated when asked if he would be making specific revisions to stop the deadly trio. "But not just for Salah – for Mane and Firmino, all three are almost unstoppable."

"They are fantastic players and the way Liverpool plays is so complicated for us because they are so quick and so good," Guardiola concluded. "It's the quarter final of the Champions League so we can't expect that something will be easy at this stage."