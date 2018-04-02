Carlos Carvalhal keen for his side to maintain their momentum despite 2-0 defeat to Manchester United

Swansea City manager Carlos Carvalhal is keen for his side to maintain their "momentum" for the remainder of the season, despite suffering a 2-0 defeat against Manchester United on Saturday afternoon at Old Trafford.

The Swans set-up in a 5-4-1 formation in the first half, which clearly was not working as United dominated throughout, creating numerous chances.

The hosts took the lead after just five minutes as Romelu Lukaku rifled a shot into the top left-hand corner. Alexis Sánchez was then able to double United's lead with a low drive which found the bottom corner.

Carvalhal feels that United deserved to win the game overall, mainly due to their dominance in the first half. He said: "I think Manchester United deserved to win. They were strong in the first half.

"Our problem was trying to control (Paul) Pogba and (Nemanja) Matić, we could not put pressure on them. We were playing too near our own area, they created problems for us."

The 52-year-old manager did change his system at half-time by introducing Tom Carroll and Tammy Abraham, and this did have a significant impact on the game.

He said: "We were not happy (with the first half). We put Carroll and Tammy on and changed tactically. We tried to press more, especially with our wingers.

"We started creating problems. We started playing more in the offensive midfield."

De Gea denies Swans with two superb saves

A key moment in the game came in the second half when David De Gea denied Swans substitute Abraham with two superb saves in quick succession. Had either of those chances gone in, the away side would have had plenty of time to try and secure a result from the game.

Carvalhal believes that this was a huge moment. He said: "There are moments in the game that are very important. De Gea made two fantastic saves.

"If we achieved a goal in that situation, I do not know if we would have drawn or won but Old Trafford would have been very nervous."

The Swans now have eight games left to try and secure their place in the Premier League for next season. They currently sit three points clear of Southampton who occupy the final place in the relegation zone, but this could soon close with a few poor results.

Carvalhal added: "In the end, I am not happy with the score. I am really happy with the second half because this is the way we intended to play from the beginning.

"We must keep the momentum in the remaining eight games and produce a miracle to stay in the Premier League."

West Brom up next for Swans

The Swans face a huge game in their next Premier League outing as they travel to the Hawthorns to face West Bromwich Albion. The Baggies look to be staring the prospect of Championship football in the face, with Alan Pardew coming under significant criticism since he arrived as their new manager.

It is a huge opportunity for Swansea to pick up three points and Carvalhal is looking forward to it.

"We will be ready physiologically for the game against West From. We must keep up the momentum."

Sam Clucas may be a doubt for that fixture having limped off in the second half at Old Trafford. However, Carvalhal hopes that the midfielder's injury is not too serious due to the small size of his current squad.

He said: "He twisted his knee. We do not know about this. I hope it is not serious as we do not have a big squad."