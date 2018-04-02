Frauen-Bundesliga week 16 review: Duisburg continue to pick up steam

Fast trying to make up for postponements both Sand, Potsdam and Duisburg won one and lost one as Frankfurt slumped to two losses. Elsewhere Köln picked up a win in Hoffenheim, Freiburg hit Bremen for three as Essen, Munich and Wolfsburg all won on the road.

Picking up their sixth win this season, Sand left it late it home to come from two goals down to shock Frankfurt. Having taken the lead through Sophie Schmidt on the half hour, FFC doubled their lead just before the break with a fine strike from Lisa Ebert leaving the hosts with little room for a comeback. Yet the Sanders dug in to turn the match around, Anne van Bonn’s 66 minute strike the catalyser, the skipper’s drive from 30-yards perfectly weighted to float over the box and drop under the bar.

Nina Burger restored parity with seven minutes left, poking the ball home after Desirée Schumann had failed to hold onto Kathrin Hendrich’s overcooked header back. The comeback completed by the hosts five minutes later when Jana Vojteková’s corner curled all the way through the rain-soaked box and slipped under the bar, just out of Schumann’s reach.

Claiming her second of the season, Nina Ehegötz opened the scoring in Potsdam with a calm finish to send Anna Gasper’s cross looping over Lena Nuding in the eleventh minute. Still defensively resolute, MSV did well to keep the hosts at bay as they have in most outings this season, Nuding particularly eye-catching to deny the opposition a second until the death. Svenja Huth’s weighted cross skipped through the box as Viktoria Schwalm charged to meet it at the far post, Nuding quick to shift across her goal-line but sharp enough to keep the 20-year-old out.

Inarguably struggling on their return to the top flight, Köln pulled out their third win of the season, surprising TSG. Though both came close in the first half both Friederike Abt and Anne-Kathrine Kremer came out on top, leaving the pair deadlocked at the break. A golden chance for Amber Hearn went begging just seconds before Meike Meßmer gave the visitors the lead, flicking the ball inside the near post and leaving Abt rooted.

Despite the win, the Billygoats stay eleventh with a considerably worse goal difference than Duisburg who also claimed their third win of the season.

Still unable to find their spark this season, Werder slipped to another heavy defeat as Freiburg reset in attempt to close the gap on the top two. Needing just two minutes to get going in Bremen, Carolin Schiewe fired the Sport Club into the lead when she flicked Lina Magull’s near-post corner over Lena Pauels. Pulling off a string of saves to deny the visitors, Pauels did herself nor her team any favours after the break when she took a heavy touch and dawdled on the ball, giving Magull time to race in. With the ‘keeper committed, Magull was able to poke the ball down the 18-yard line for Lena Petermann to roll into the empty net and extend the lead. The match put to bed two minutes later when Giulia Gwinn’s lofted cross was headed back across the goal by Rebecca Knaack, the ball bouncing off of the inside of the far post before cutting into the net.

Still labouring around the bottom four with those below them picking up points, Werder’s safety has never seemed more dubious.

SC Sand 0-4 Bayern München

Starting quickly, the Bavrians needed just six minutes to open the scoring in Willstätt, Sara Däbritz’ ball across smacked home by Fridolina Rolfö for her seventh of the season. In control of the match, the visitors didn’t double their advantage until after the hour when having just seen her initial effort saved, Mandy Islacker got a second bite of the cherry after Melanie Leupolz head kept the ball alive for her.

Not content with their two goals, Munich found another two in stoppage time, Melanie Behringer’s corners too much for the tired home defence to deal with, first Kristin Demann met her cross to nod it in at the near post. Then, two minutes later, Carina Wenninger was left alone on the far side of the box to send the ball home on the half volley after Carina Schlüter failed to get much purchase on her punch clear.

MSV Duisburg 2-0 FFC Frankfurt

Having started brightly the hosts were given a huge boost half way through the first half when a pressurised back pass from Sophia Kleinherne caught Desirée Schumann cold, the ‘keepers miskick forcing lunge from the shot stopper. Just outside of the box, Magdalena Richter recovered well and inarguably would have given the hosts the lead had Marina Wozniak not stopped play for the infringement, Schumann shown a straight red. Things predictably went from bad to worse for FFC after the dismissal, Yvonne Zielinski recycled ball back into the box bringing about a flap from Cara Bösl as it clipped the bar. On her heels, Bösl could do nothing as Genoveva Añonma pounced to poke the ball home on the stroke of half time.

Looking relaxed in a match for the first time all season, MSV soon had a second when Añonma chased onto a ball over the top. Slipping between Marith Prießen and Kleinherne with ease the 28-year-old finished from seven yards with ease leaving the Frankfurters no room for a return.

Making it three wins on the spin, Essen once again found their resilience key as they found the back of the net for the eleventh time after the 80 minute this season. Posing questions from the off the visitors were found themselves denied by Erin McLeod more than once before Turid Knaak broke the deadlock five minutes from time. Taking her total to six for the season, the attacker struck low from just outside the box to send the ball spinning into the bottom corner, her partnership with Linda Dallmann paying dividends once more.

Turbine Potsdam 0-1 VfL Wolfsburg

Billed as one of the potential title deciders, the champions struggled to tap into their best form over the course of the match, questionably travel weary from their midweek Champions League trip. Needing a win to keep themselves in with a chance of a top three, let alone top two finish, the Turbines came closest first, Ehegötz’ improvised effort catching the underside of the bar before Almuth Schult could bring it under control.

Having received another scare from the hosts early in the second half when Rahel Kiwic beat Schult to the ball at a corner, the defender’s header catching the bar full in the face, Wolfsburg began to take control. Seeing plenty of the ball and asking more and more questions of the defence, the Wolves found their opener just after the hour when a corner was semi-cleared to Alex Popp. Having just seen her attempted effort ping between a pair of boots, the attacker opted to play the ball backwards to Caroline Graham Hansen, the Norwegian international striking the ball from 22-yards through a crowd and into the bottom left corner. Scuffing another handful of chances before the whistle, the visitors held onto their lead as the hosts got further and further from the ball, the title race starting to look like a closed party.