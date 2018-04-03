Sevilla vs Bayern Munich Preview: Sevilla searching to set up another Champions League upset

Sevilla caused the upset of the round in the Champions League round of 16 when they knocked out Premier League powerhouse Manchester United - capped off by a second-leg victory at Old Trafford.

They welcome a Bayern Munich side, fresh from destroying Borussia Dortmund 6-0 in the Der Klassiker and being almost one step from sealing a sixth successive Bundesliga title.

Bayern also tore apart their round of 16 opponents, Besiktas, winning 8-1 on aggregate.

Sevilla, Europe's underdogs

Sevilla have shown this season and in previous years that they can raise their game on the European stage. They won the Europa League, three seasons in a row.

They may have finished second to Liverpool in their group but they did only lose once in those matches and did not lose a single one of their home matches.

Los Nervionenses are also unbeaten in 11 matches against German opposition at home.

They seemed to have learned their lesson from last season's campaign when they went out to Leicester City in the last 16. Taking out Manchester United in the last round shows that they should not be taken lightly. Especially their main man up front, Wissam Ben Yedder, who scored two goals in five minutes to send the reds packing.

"When you're in this kind of competition, opponents demand a lot of your mental and physical energy," boss Vincenzo Montella said about the tie in his pre-match press conference.

"We paid for it in La Liga but I like this situation and I think we're used to playing every three days against top opponents."

He added: "It helps us reach a better level so we can take advantage of the talent of the team"

Bayern's treble dreams

Bayern go into this game with a domestic and European treble still possible. They are currently walking to another league title and are through to the last four of the DFB Pokal where they face Bayer Leverkusen.

This is deja vu for boss Jupp Heynckes who guided Bayern to a treble in 2013.

Bayern are in incredible form, only losing once in their last 20 matches in all competitions. They breezed past their last 16 opponents and will look to take the confidence of smashing Dortmund at the weekend into, what could be a very tricky trip to the Andalucia.

"We need to score goals, especially away against them," Arjen Robben stated about their Spanish opposition.

"It will be a fierce game."

The veteran winger added: "They are very strong at home and with their fans it will be a sizzling atmosphere. We need to be at the top of our game."

Embed from Getty Images

Team News

Bayern have included Arturo Vidal and Juan Bernat in the matchday squad after the two passed late fitness tests.

They are still without Manuel Neuer and Kingsley Coman who have been long-term misses for the side.

Ever Banega is suspended for the hosts, whilst Jesus Navas and Gabriel Mercado face late fitness tests.

Predicted Lineup

Sevilla (4-1-3-2): Rico, Mercado,Kjaer, Lenglet, Escudero, N'Zonzi, Nolito, Vasquez, Sanabria, Ben Yedder, Muriel

Bayern Munich (4-3-3): Ulreich, Kimmich, Boateng, Hummels, Alaba, Muller, Martinez, Rodriguez, Robben, Lewandowski, Ribery

Match Day Stats