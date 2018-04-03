Juventus 0-3 Real Madrid: A stunning overhead kick from Ronaldo helps Madrid put one foot in the semi-final

Real Madrid cruised to a 3-0 away win in Turin as Cristiano Ronaldo stunned the entire stadium with a superb acrobatic goal just after the hour mark.

Marcelo netted a third to add to Ronaldo's brace to rub salt into the wounds of the Juventus faithful.

With three away goals to take back to the Spanish capital, the tie seems all but wrapped up in favour of Madrid.

Juventus will face the away trip to the Bernabeu without Paolo Dybala who was shown a red card having picked up two yellow cards.

The class of Madrid shone through as they piled misery on the Italian champions once again.

Moment of absolute brilliance

No words will do Cristiano Ronaldo's 63rd-minute overhead kick any justice.

A fairly average cross from Lucas Vázquez was converted into one of the all-time great Champions League goals.

It was so perfectly hit from Ronaldo as the ball sailed into the corner beyond a helpless Gianluigi Buffon.

A standing ovation by the whole stadium for Ronaldo as the Juventus team faced another defeat to Real Madrid.

The over-head kick even stunned Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane who holds arguably the greatest ever Champions League goal against Bayer Leverkusen.

Who else but Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo broke the deadlock just three minutes into the game as the Portuguese forward latched onto a driven Isco cross.

From the off, Juventus sat deep allowing Madrid to adventure forward.

Mattia De Sciglio lost Isco on the left flank giving the Spaniard all the time in the world to pick out Ronaldo.

Veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon stood little chance of stopping Ronaldo's outside of the boot shot from such close range.

For a team that is renowned for their superb defensive ability, Juve really did gift their visitors a cheap goal.

Ronaldo added to his already impressive Champions League goal tally, making it 13 goals in nine games.

Marcelo seals the tie

Ronaldo turned provider as Marcelo tapped in from close range in the 72nd-minute.

The Brazillian's initial shot was saved by Buffon but was provided with a second chance as he was left with an empty net to aim at.

With a three-goal advantage and three away goals to take back to the Bernabeu, Madrid look comfortably through to the semi-finals.

Dybala sees red

Paolo Dybala did not help Juventus' comeback attempt as he was shown his second yellow of the night 66 minutes in.

It had been a quiet night for the Argentine but after receiving a first yellow card for simulation he was shown a second for a high challenge on Dani Carvajal.

After a poor dive from the youngster in an attempt to force a way back into the tie, he received his second yellow and his miserable night came to an end.

Embed from Getty Images

So far so good for Real

Following Real's opening goal, the hosts responded positively but were unable to cause a real threat on goal.

Juve's initial tactic looked to be soaking up Madrid's attack and catching them on the counter-attack but the early goal forced them to try and gain a tighter grip on the game.

Gonzalo Higuain almost levelled the proceedings just after 20-minutes but his shot was directed straight at Navas who denied the Argentine.

However, the Italian champions lacked an end product in the final third and therefore never really troubled Madrid's goal.

Juve lacked a player in the midfield who could hold onto the ball and provide them with a defining pass - with Miralem Pjanić missing the game through suspension.

Toni Kroos almost doubled the current champions' lead in Turin as his shot from 25-yards rattled Buffon's crossbar.

The Italian goalkeeper dived helplessly as Kroos' shot kept on rising before it cannoned off the bar and over, a second goal for Madrid would have given Juventus an incredibly tough task to overcome.