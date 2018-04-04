The leading candidates for Brighton's player of the season award

As Brighton's first season back in the top flight for 34 years draws to a close, the player of the season award is upcoming. Below is the players who could be in the front running to take the award.

Matthew Ryan

What a debut season it has been for the Australian goalkeeper. He joined Brighton in the summer for a then club-record fee of around £5 million.

He didn't make the greatest of starts though; Ryan made a couple of mistakes in a friendly match against Atletico Madrid and then made another on his Premier League debut against Manchester City.

However, since then the goalkeeper has been crucial to Brighton saving them about five or six points this season with some incredible saves. The one that really sticks out is the incredible penalty save he made to deny Charlie Adam and Stoke City a win when the Seagulls visited The Bet365 Stadium back in February.

Lewis Dunk

The academy graduate has been terrific again this season. He has shown that he can handle the step up from the Championship to the Premier League with centre-back performances of an 'old-fashioned' nature.

His style defending has not always been successful and had led to him scoring four own goals, mostly unfortunately having thrown himself in front of shots that subsequently ricocheted off his body and into the net, but that is the only downside to his season.

Dunk finally managed to score in the right end this season, with a huge opening goal in the home win over Arsenal back in March. Recently, Dunk has also been leading the side out with Ezequiel Schelotto taking the right-back slot ahead of club captain, Bruno Saltor.

Dale Stephens

The midfielder has once again been a key part of the squad this season. He has only missed a handful of games this season due to injury and without him in the midfield Albion statistically tend to struggle.

He has managed to strike up quite a partnership with summer signing Davy Propper and the two have combined really well. Stephens has found the back of the net just once this season, scoring in Brighton's FA Cup Third Round win over bitter rivals Crystal Palace.

Davy Propper

like Ryan, Propper has had quite the debut season. He has played every minute of every Premier League game for Albion and as mentioned earlier has formed an excellent partnership with Stephens in central midfield.

He has also contributed a couple of assists this season and proved pivotal both defensively and offensively. One thing that has particularly stood out with Propper and has impressed many people is his ability to lead counters from dead ball situations and his range of passing.

Pascal Gross

The German attacking midfielder will definitely be in the running for the award. After joining in the summer for three million pounds he has proved to be worth every penny. He has so far contributed five goals and eight assists for the Seagulls. What has impressed fans and pundits is his vision and ability to spot things many others would have missed.

Glenn Murray

Murray is another man who will be in the running for the award. He has shocked people with how well he has done this season. He has so far notched a personal best in the Premier League of eleven goals and thirteen in total for the season and with six games remaining he is almost certain to add more.

What has been impressive is his willingness to close down and pester defenders despite not being the quickest across the ground. He has also shown his clinical finishing when it's needed and a calmness when finishing the ball. He has enjoyed playing against some teams such as West Ham United and Swansea City where over the two games against each side he has scored three goals and six respectively. He has certainly come to the forefront and has tried to fill the role of a striker who can score the goals needed to keep Brighton up and at the moment.