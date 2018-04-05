Atletico Madrid 2-0 Sporting Clube de Portugal: Los Rojiblancos take two-goal advantage to Lisbon

Atletico Madrid cruised to a 2-0 victory over Sporting CP after getting off to the perfect start as Koke put them ahead after just 23 seconds.

The competition favourites made the most of some terrible defending by the visitors to take a healthy advantage to Lisbon for the second leg match.

Los Rojiblancos could have gone on to increase their advantage but the Spanish side never looked like they needed to get out of first gear.

Although it is still possible for Sporting to turn the tie around, Atletico looked untroubled and seem to all but confirmed their semi-final spot.

Perfect start

It was the perfect start for the hosts as Diego Costa capitalised on a sloppy Sporting pass and slipped in Koke who made no mistake with the finish.

A lot of the fans were still taking to their seats when the Spanish midfielder put Madrid ahead.

Sebastián Coates' misplaced pass fell kindly to Costa but epitomised the high level of intensity the competition favourites have shown so far in the Europa League.

Sporting goalkeeper Rui Patrício rushed out to intercept Koke but stood little chance as he was merely a bystander as his defence crumbled in front of him.

Greizmann doubles the lead

Antoine Griezmann made it 2-0 just before half-time after coolly slotting it beyond Patricio.

Sporting were the architects of their own downfall as another defensive mistake this time from Jérémy Mathieu.

The Frenchman took a poor first touch which allowed his fellow countryman Griezmann to capitalise on the error.

It was a fairly routine finish for the forward as he bared down one-on-one with the goalkeeper before stroking it home with his left foot.

Uphill task for Sporting

Cristiano Piccini stormed down the right side and provided an inch-perfect cross for Bas Dost who squandered the clear goalscoring chance.

Despite such a terrible start to the game the visitors quickly grew into the game with the majority of their play going through Piccini.

After the fast-paced start petered out it took until the half-hour mark for the next opportunity on goal for either team.

Gelson Martins steamed through the Atletico team but his effort was well below par as Jan Oblack comfortably denied the Portuguese midfielder.

It had seemed Sporting had steadied the ship following their horrific start.

But just as the half was seemingly coming to a quiet end, Griezmann capitalised on yet another defensive error - putting the game beyond the visitors.

Nightmare at the back for Coates

The second period almost began the same as the first with Coates making yet another mistake, the ball fell to Costa who was unable to convert.

It took only two more minutes for Coates to make another mistake allowing Costa through on goal again.

It seemed Coates had completely lost any composure he had left after the first-half and for Sporting to keep their Europa League dreams alive he may have to be taken off.

It looked like Athletico had put the tie to bed after Diego Godin tapped the ball home for their third but was quickly ruled offside.

With just a minute to go substitute, Fredy Montero blew a golden opportunity to score a precious away goal from just six yards out.

The Colombian mishit his half-volley attempt, an away goal would have completely changed the complexity of the tie.