"We need to give everything for the fans," states Jordan Pickford ahead of 231st Merseyside Derby clash

Jordan Pickford says him and his Everton teammates need to ‘give everything’ for the fans on Saturday lunchtime as the Blues prepare to face Liverpool in the 231st Merseyside Derby.

As ever in a Merseyside Derby, Sam Allardyce’s side face an uphill battle against their city rivals - especially with Jurgen Klopp’s side buzzing following their Champions League first-leg win over Manchester City.

Everton’s last derby day victory came at Goodison Park in 2010 but since then, they’ve been able to stifle their rivals with a number of hard-fought draws on their own patch and that is something Pickford is looking to capture as he and his teammates look to salvage some pride before the close of the Premier League campaign.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper has already played in two Merseyside Derbies this season but both have taken place at Anfield but he is ready to perform inside the much more friendly confines of Goodison.

Speaking to EvertonFC.com ahead of the game, Pickford issued his own personal rallying cry by stating: “I’ve had the chance to play in the Merseyside Derby at Anfield but it will mean that much more playing in front of our supporters at Goodison.”

“I know the atmosphere is going to be rocking and we need to give everything for them (the fans).”

Embed from Getty Images

Speaking from personal experience

Like many of his teammates, Pickford has played in different derby games before the Merseyside clash but the ‘friendly derby’ as it’s come to be known as over the years is just that slightly bit different.

It may be friendly on the terraces, for the most part, but on the pitch, it's not so much handshakes and hugs after the proceedings - with two red cards being issued over the past few games.

The goalkeeper added: “Being from the North East, I know what a big derby match means.”

Before breaking into the Sunderland first-team, Pickford was pictured on numerous occasions, being in the away end for a number of games during the Mackems incredible derby winning streak against Newcastle United.

“It’s not been the season we’d hoped but we have shown the talent we’ve got at times and this game is a chance to do that again," he added.

“We know how much it would mean to our fans.”