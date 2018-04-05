Huddersfield Town sign defensive duo from Manchester United

Huddersfield Town have completed the signings of two youngsters from Manchester United.

The Terriers have signed both Jake Barrett and Harry Spratt into their academy, both defenders will be looking to progress at the John Smith's Stadium and work their way into the first team.

Barrett hails from the Huddersfield area, so will be returning to his hometown club. The 18-year-old played in his youth for Westend juniors before signing for the Man United academy at the age of eight.

The defender is comfortable in either full-back or centre-back roles. Barrett has already made his debut for the young Terriers, starting four of the six games in the U19 Champions Trophy in Dusseldorf.

Following a trial with Burnley last month the Barrett decided a move back across the Penines to Huddersfield was his best option for a future in first team football.

Whilst at United, Barrett made six appearances this season in the academy Premier League. The defender has signed a deal with the Terriers through until the summer of 2019, and the club have an option for a further year.

Harry Spratt

Born in Leeds, Spratt played for Rothwell juniors and also signed for the united academy when he was eight. The 18 year old is also able to play in full back and centre back roles, and prefers to play down the left side. Having made a debut with the Red Devils U18 side at the young age of 15, Spratt has played sporadically for the academy. Last season the defender played nine games for the U18 side.

Town have signed Spratt through until the summer of 2019. He had a successful trial with the Terriers, and featured in the U23 side's against Leeds United and Crewe Alexandra.