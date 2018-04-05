Report: Andreas Pereira looking to seek assurance from Jose Mourinho over his Manchester United future

Manchester United youngster Andreas Pereira is looking to hold talks with Jose Mourinho this summer before deciding what to do with his career ahead of the 2018/19 season, according to reports.

The Brazilian has spent the last two seasons out on loan at La Liga clubs Granada and Valencia, and on the whole has had a successful spell during both campaigns, although it may not be enough for the 22-year-old to force his way into Mourinho's plans.

Pereira's game time has been heavily limited

Since making his debut for United in 2014, Pereira's game time at the club has been heavily limited, resulting in the youngster featuring in just 136 minutes of Premier League action since his debut, four years ago.

Scott McTominay, another young player at United, made his first-team debut less than one year ago and has already featured a lot more than Pereira has in his whole United career.

It is also reported that the Brazilian's long-term ambition is to play for the Red Devils, however, he only wants to stay at the club if he is to gain regular first-team football, meaning that if Mourinho can't guarantee this in the summer, Pereira ould look for yet another loan spell elsewhere.

Where would the 22-year old fit into Mourinho's side?

With an abundance of attacking talent already available at Mourinho's disposal, it begs the question as to where Pereira could possibly fit into the Red Devils lineup.

At Valencia, Pereira often takes up a position on the left-hand side of an attacking line and is playing very well in this role.

The difficulty for Mourinho is that Pereira is playing in a very different system to what is being played at Old Trafford, and that is something Mourinho addressed back in January.

He said: "Pereira is happy. He's playing. My only little concern is that he's playing in a position that doesn't exist in Manchester United, they're playing in a total different system than us and he plays in a position that we don't have. We will need an update in relation to that."

It is rumoured that Mourinho was also unhappy with Pereira's decision to go out on loan, possibly for this reason, which could also hinder Pereira's chances of breaking into United's first-team.

At times in pre-season last summer, Pereira took up a deeper role in midfield, which he thrived in and got a lot of praise for his performance, as well as a more prestigious squad number, and with the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Juan Mata and Alexis Sanchez all ahead of him in the attacking pecking order - this could be a position that the Brazilian could be deployed in more if the talks with Mourinho do go well and the 22-year old finally gets a break at the Theatre of Dreams.