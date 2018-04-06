Huddersfield Town vs Brighton & Hove Albion Predicted XI: Terriers' fans praying for a good performance to aid survival hopes

Brighton have lost 2-0 for the third consecutive time in recent games, seeing them drop to 13th position in the Premier League table.

Huddersfield dropped to 16th place after failing to score in a 4th consecutive game, meaning with six games remaining, the Terriers are now only three points above the relegation zone.

In the reverse fixture, Huddersfield Town were 2-0 winners at the John Smith's stadium with both goals coming from Steve Mounie.

Goalkeeper – Jonas Lössl:

The obvious first choice keeper all season still has high hopes for Huddersfield this season, he also said "6 points will be enough to keep us up". If that is the case, the Danish Goalkeeper will hope to be a main part of the Terriers' relegation survival.

Right-back – Tommy Smith:

The captain has rotated with Florent Hadergjonag all throughout the season, however with the final six games upcoming, Smith's experience and leadership may just edge his name on the starting teamsheets.

Centre-back - Mathias Jørgensen:

A good performance in the loss to Newcastle, 'Zanka' played well defensively but also nearly scored when the sides were level with a diving header.

Centre-Back - Christopher Schindler:

The German played well yet again alongside Jørgensen, limiting the Newcastle side to only 3 shots on target in the whole game.

Left-back - Terence Kongolo:

After being sidelined in recent weeks after an injury, the Dutch international will hope to regain his place in the starting XI. After several strong performances from Kongolo, Huddersfield may look to buy him in the summer, after currently being on-loan from French league side Monaco.

Embed from Getty Images

Jonathon Hogg anounced Huddersfield's Player of The Month

Centre-midfield – Jonathon Hogg:

Hogg recently recieved Huddersfield's Player of The Month award after a series of strong performances despite only one win in five. Hogg's break up play and interceptions are important to relieving pressure on the defence.

Centre-midfield – Aaron Mooy:

The Australian maestro has worked well with Hogg all season. Mooy seems to have struggled in recent weeks however, unable to show off his true ability that we all know he has. David Wagner is more than likely going to stick with Mooy, knowing full well the affect he can have on a game.

Elias Kachunga out for the Season after injury against Newcastle

Right wing – Tom Ince:

English Winger Tom Ince is likely to replace the recently injured Elias Kachunga in the starting XI. His intent to drive forward could see Wagner chose Ince rather than the likes of Colin Quaner.

Attacking-midfield – Alex Pritchard:

A regular in the Starting XI since joining in January, and one of the only consistent attacking players in the Huddersfield side. Pritchard has only registered one goal and assist so far, however his link up play and ability on the ball has more than proven his worth.

Left-wing – Van La Parra: The Dutchman has five goals this season, but is yet to register an assist. This may change at the weekend as Wagner may use the approach of using Depoitre's heading ability accompanied by La Parra and Ince's crosses.

Striker – Laurent Depoitre:

The Belgian striker has showed glimpses of great potential this season but has struggled to set his mark on the Premier League consistently. After being in and out of the team all season after fighting for positions with Steve Mounie, Depoitre is likely to keep his place in the team after a good performance in the 1-0 loss against Newcastle United.