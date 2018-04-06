Liverpool on the verge of injury crisis as youngsters hope for derby chance against Everton

Liverpool go into their derby fixture against Everton on Saturday fully in the knowledge that one injury could see 19-year-old Conor Masterson make his first senior start at Manchester City on Tuesday.

Joel Matip, Joe Gomez and Ragnar Klavan are all still sidelined, leaving Virgil van Dijk and Dejan Lovren as the club's only fit senior centre-back's.

The pair came through Wednesday's acid test against City in style, Liverpool winning 3-0 to set up a strong chance of progressing to the Champions League quarter finals.

But, they'll feel their chances are depleted should one of the pair get injured and Jurgen Klopp is forced to throw in the inexperienced Masterson.

Midfield problems too

The Reds have issues in midfield too, with Emre Can still not ready to return from a back problem.

Jordan Henderson is expected to start, but a yellow card on Wednesday ruled him out of the second leg against City, leaving Reds fans scratching their heads as to who will occupy the defensive midfield role in the return leg.

That head-scratching could turn to pulling out of hair should one of James Milner, Georginio Wijnaldum or Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain pick up a knock against the Toffees, something that would further exasperate the problem.

Bearing that in mind, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Klopp offer youngster Ben Woodburn a rare start in midfield, in a bid to give one of the senior figures a rest.

Better news up front

There is good news at the top of the pitch with Mohamed Salah's groin issue not as big as first feared, he's expected to be rested against the Blues but should return against City.

That lines up Dominic Solanke for a second league start of the season against Everton, whilst Danny Ings may hope for minutes in place of Roberto Firmino or Sadio Mane.