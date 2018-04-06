Pre-match analysis: Could Spurs notch another rampant victory at Stoke?

If you go off of recent history, the game between Stoke City and Tottenham Hotspur usually produces a Spurs win by a four goal margin.

As a matter of fact, there have been three 4-0 wins and a single 5-1 win since 2016.

Son to shine again

Heung Min-Son has just been nominated for Premier League Player of the Month for March after scoring four goals in two matches.

Son has an excellent record against Saturday's opponents having scored three times in five matches. This included only three starts.

Harry Kane is still coming back from his ankle injury so Son could also get the nod to start up front in a false-nine role like he did at Stamford Bridge last weekend.

Kane to return and fire Spurs to victory

After picking up what looked like a serious ankle injury at Bournemouth just before the international break and seeing Mo Salah pull further ahead in the Golden Boot race, Kane would have thought his season was grinding to a halt.

He has made a miracle recovery to feature against Chelsea last week. Stoke is probably the best team to get Kane firing up again. Since breaking through in 2014, Kane has scored eight times in just seven games against the Potters. If Kane is declared fit enough to start, he could get himself back in the hunt for a third consecutive golden boot.

Alli to continue fine form

Dele Alli showed his critics what he can do last weekend when he carried Tottenham to their first victory at Stamford Bridge in 28 years. Alli now averages a goal every three games with 36 in his 100 Premier League appearances.

This is more than Eden Hazard, Juan Mata and David Beckham. Alli also enjoys a goal against Stoke as he has scored four times in four appearances.

Stoke's woeful 2018

Since the turn of the year, Stoke have had just one victory which has left the Potters in a real danger of being relegated.

They have called upon the services of Paul Lambert to try and rescue the team but there has been no such luck so far.

Lambert has tried to shake things up by trying a few different formations including 4-3-3 which was used at home to Everton but he also went with 4-4-1-1 which was implemented at the Emirates.

It seems that Lambert goes for 4-3-3 at home with Xherdan Shaqiri, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and either Jese Rodriguez or Mame Diouf being the central striker.

Goals however have been hard to come by at the Bet365 Stadium with Stoke scoring just five goals in their last 10 matches.