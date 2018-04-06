Stoke City vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview: Spurs look to continue their fine form against struggling Stoke

Stoke City will host a Tottenham Hotspur side bang in form having not tasted defeat in the Premier League since December 2017.

The two sides are facing battles of their own as the season comes to a close, both at the other end of the table.

Spurs are hoping to achieve Champions League football for the consecutive season whereas Stoke are hoping to keep their top-flight status.

However, a win for Stoke could take them out of the relegation zone if results were to go their way on Saturday.

Hotshot Tottenham

Currently sitting in fourth position, two points behind Liverpool but with a game in hand on the Reds - Spurs sit in a great position going into the final seven games.

Although their sights will be firmly set on second spot.

A victory for Manchester City on Saturday evening against their arch-rivals Manchester United could put the Red Devils within touching distance for Spurs.

Last Sunday's victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge was a huge statement for the club as Spurs now look set for Champions League football for the third season running.

Will history repeat itself?

In the past four meetings between the Potters and Spurs, the Lilywhites have won by a four-goal margin.

The two sides met at Wembley in December where Spurs ran riot winning 5-1 to climb above their rivals Arsenal in the table.

Ryan Shawcross put Spurs ahead scoring an early own goal but later scored an 80th-minute consolation goal to reduce the deficit.

However, in the 2014/15 season, Stoke took six points from Spurs also securing an emphatic 3-0 home victory over the Londoners.

Since that memorable result, the Potters have not beaten Spurs in the league.

Harry Kane helped himself to two second-half goals, Saturday's game will provide him with a great opportunity to catch up to Mohammed Salah in the race for the golden boot.

Relegation looming

The Potters are running out of games to save their Premier League status, only six games remain.

It is a huge task at hand to earn anything against one of the league's most in-form sides.

Sat second bottom, Stoke will hope Xherdan Shaqiri can inspire them to a memorable victory which could drag them out of the bottom three.

Peter Crouch could play a huge part in the game, he famously scored the goal which sent Spurs to their first ever Champions League campaign.

However, having conceded 61 goals this season the Potters will need to shore up their defence if they plan on getting anything from the game.

Team news

Harry Kane is set to make his full return back to the Spurs side following his ankle ligament injury picked up against Bournemouth.

The striker played a part in the 3-1 victory against Chelsea on Sunday, coming on as a 74th-minute substitute.

Kurt Zouma could return to the Stoke squad, the French defender missed the Arsenal clash due to a knee injury.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is likely to miss the game as he continues to recover from a groin injury.

Meanwhile, Charlie Adam, a player with a history of red cards against Spurs will miss the game due to suspension.