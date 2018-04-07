Chris Hughton praises Brighton’s Pascal Gross as 'great value'

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton has praised Pascal Gross as “great value” ahead of the important home game with Huddersfield on Saturday.

The Seagulls paid just £3 million for the 26-year-old from Ingolstadt last summer. Gross was recruited early in the transfer window and had a full pre-season which has paid dividends for the Seagulls this season.

Gross has been pivotal to the Brighton’s team having played as an attacking midfielder he has contributed with eight valuable assists and has scored five goals in the Premier League. His statistics are up there against some very illustrious company.

Gross has admitted that he has fitted well into the system set up by Hughton and he is very much a team player. Hughton is fully aware of the true value of his bargain summer recruit and will be preparing Gross and his side for the task ahead.

Difficult run in for the Seagulls

Due to changes in the fixtures, Brighton have an extremely difficult run in to their first Premier League campaign by playing Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool in just nine days, the game against Huddersfield is crucial.

Brighton are only three points clear of their opponents, with a game in hand, and six points away from the relegation zone so this is a big opportunity for Brighton to secure Premier League football next season.

Hughton is fully aware of the true value of his bargain summer recruit and will be preparing Gross and his side for the task ahead. Hughton has changed the system in recent weeks to practically a 4-3-3, as due to the shrewd January transfers acquisitions the Seagulls have more attacking options.

Gross and his team mates will look to take the game to Huddersfield and take full advantage of playing at home on Saturday.