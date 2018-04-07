Huddersfield Town vs Brighton Preview: Terriers' fight for survival hits the South Coast

Huddersfield Town travel to the South Coast for another meeting with fellow promotion winners Brighton & Hove Albion.

With Brighton sitting in 13th place and the Terriers in 16th place, there is everything to play for at the AMEX on Saturday.

A win for the Yorkshire side will earn them a much needed three points, and should lift them closer to safety. Brighton are three points clear of Town, have a better goal difference and have a game in hand.

Head to head

The history between the clubs goes back a long way, and the head to head shows a clear advantage to the Seagulls. In the previous Premier League meeting at the John Smith Stadium, the Terriers won 2-0 which would give hope to the Town fans. Unfortunately, when playing at the AMEX stadium, the record is not as good. In the Sky Bet Championship meetings last year, the Terriers won when playing at their home ground (3-1), however, when travelling to the stadium in Brighton both previous meetings went to the home team (2-1, & 1-0).

In the entire history of matches between the sides, Brighton have won more games than Huddersfield (Brighton 22, Huddersfield 18, and the teams have drawn 15 times). The Southern team are favourites once again to win the match on their home turf, especially with the Terriers struggling to score goals currently, especially away from home.

Team News

Huddersfield's main injuries ahead of the clash are Danny Williams and Elias Kachunga, both of whom are out for the rest of the season.

Kachunga will have surgery on Monday which keeps the striker unavailable for the run in. Michael Hefele is also out of contention for a team spot due to injury. The Terriers have no suspended players giving David Wagner a few choices to make for places. There are four Terriers who are are sitting on four yellow cards and at risk of a suspension if they pick up another yellow card, so this is another consideration for the Head Coach to think about

Currently ahead of the match Brighton have Steve Sidwell one of their central midfielder players unavailable due to a back injury. The Seagulls only have one player curently on four yellow cards.

Steve Haughton the Brighton manager believes that the Segulls deserved something from the game at the AMEX against Leicester, and will be looking to bring back their winning home record against Huddersfield, the teams know each other well and so neither is taking the other for granted. Hudersfield Town Head Coach is aware of just how big a challenge this game will be, but both teams are confident that they can achieve something from the game.