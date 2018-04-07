Pochettino on Harry Kane's fitness, Daniel Levy's earnings and Stoke clash

Tottenham coach Mauricio Pochettino took questions from the media ahead of their trip to Stoke.

Spurs are on the back of an emphatic 3-1 victory over London rivals Chelsea, putting them eight points clear of the Blues.

Only seven games remain for the Lilywhites as they look likely to achieve Champions League football going into their new stadium.

Kane fighting fit

Following Harry Kane's ankle ligament injury picked up back in March, the striker made a 15-minute appearance against Chelsea on Sunday.

Poch was asked how Kane is recovering after his short cameo off the bench, saying "He's ok after playing nearly 20 minutes against Chelsea. This week was good, working hard."

"Yes, he's going to arrive, ok we need to see him one training session more today after the press conference."

Kane is aiming to achieve a third consecutive golden boot but Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has pulled five goals clear in his absence.

"He's doing very good and of course the expectation is to score goals and you know him, he's so determined to help the team to achieve all that they want," Poch added.

Levy's end of year bonus

Tottenham's financial report was released this week and it was announced, chairman Daniel Levy earned £6m for the year.

However, Pochettino quickly avoided the subject of commenting on Levy's earnings:

"I don't know the reality. In the end, he is my boss and I need to respect everything that my boss made and do," he said

Spurs as a club are known for having a strict wage strategy and the chairman's earnings could frustrate some of the players hoping for a new contract.

"I think it's very good news for the club, for the company it was a record for the club and was very positive news for Tottenham," the 46-year-old added.

Poch cautious of struggling Stoke

The Lilywhite's have enjoyed victories of four-goal margins over the Potters in the past four meetings.

However, Pochettino believes Saturday's encounter could be a tougher game than their trip to Stamford Bridge last Sunday:

"For me, it's the opposite, our focus must be 200%. For me, Stoke will be a tougher game than it was at Stamford Bridge," he said.

Spurs now have an eight-point cushion on Chelsea but Pochettino remains aware they cannot allow that to slip.

"The key here is to be ready, to fight, to be prepared to match them and then understand that for us it is a same three points for us, to keep the gap between Chelsea and Arsenal," he finalised.