Just how good is Aaron Ramsey?

After yet another defining performance in a big game, we ask the question just how good is Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey?

Ramsey - 27 years of age - has been at Arsenal for almost ten years, signing for the Gunners from Cardiff City in the summer of 2008.

The Welsh international has had many ups and downs during his tenure in north London. With the main low point coming in February 2010, when he suffered a broken leg after a tackle from Ryan Shawcross in a league game away to Stoke City.

Many feared this injury may have derailed the once promising midfield talent, but he has battled back admirably to become one of the finest central midfielders in Europe.

Has he already peaked?

His best season for Arsenal was undoubtedly the 2013/14 campaign, when he scored 16 goals in all competitions- including a winner in the 2014 FA Cup final. A feat he would replicate three years later against Chelsea, grabbing the winning goal in the 79th minute for his side.

Despite not being able to match the numbers of three years ago, Ramsey has continually proved his importance to Arsenal, producing standout performances on big occasions.

The most recent example would be last Thursday nights Europa League clash against CSKA Moscow. Ramsey scored a fine brace, the second of which being a contender for goal of the tournament. After being found in the box exquisitely by Mesut Ozil, Ramsey used the outside of his foot in mid air to dink the ball over the advancing Igor Akinfeev. An absolute peach of a finish to add to his growing collection of vintage goals.

One of the best in the league?

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard - who played in the same position as Aaron Ramsey - once said the Welshman on form was the "best attacking midfielder in the league." High praise indeed from a player who was one of the best in the world during his peak. An indicator of just how good, and possibly underrated, Ramsey has been since arriving at The Emirates.

His two goals against CSKA Moscow now means he is just three goals away from becoming Arsenal's all-time highest scoring central midfielder. This would be a very respectable achievement when taking into consideration some of the players to have turned out for Arsenal in central midfield in years past.

Attention will now turn toward Ramsey's contract, which expires in just over a year. The Gunners faithful will be keen to see him tied down as soon as possible, particularly with academy graduate Jack Wilshere looking increasingly likely to leave in the summer.

It is vital that Arsenal keep hold of one of their most prised assets, but for the remainder of the season the focus should be on keeping Ramsey fit and firing, as the north Londoners are a much stronger outfit when the 27-year-old is in form.