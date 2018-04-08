Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1 Huddersfield Town: Seagulls rue missed chances

Brighton played out a 1-1 draw with Huddersfield Town at The Amex as each side missed an opportunity to close in on survival.

Solly March opened the scoring when his effort was fumbled in by Huddersfield keeper Jonas Lossl. ​The visitors equalised three minutes later, after Shane Duffy's back pass went straight to Steve Mounie, who rounded Albion keeper Matthew Ryan and tapped into an empty net.

Albion were then reduced to ten men when Davy Propper was sent off for going studs up on Jonathan Hogg with seventeen minutes left.

Seagulls will rue missed chances

Brighton will rue the many chances they missed. Propper missed a glorious chance in the opening minute when he got in behind but slotted his effort past the right post, whilst Jose Izquierdo also passed up two one on ones which he ended up putting straight into Lossl.

Duffy also had a header cleared off the line and also put an unmarked header past the post when they were down to ten men. The home side could have easily got the three points had they tucked away even a couple of these chances and will see this as two points dropped.

Errors cost both sides

Both sides chances of winning were hampered by mistakes. Huddersfield goalkeeper Lossl cost his team by turning a routine save into a horrible mistake from March's effort when he cut inside off the right wing in the 29th minute.

Brighton had made a couple of blind and sloppy passes throughout the half and Duffy made the ultimate sin in the 32nd minute. Instead of clearing the ball forward to avoid the danger the centre half decided to pass back to his own keeper and play it across his own box, which many of people in football know is a big hazard and this proved to be a big mistake as he fed it into the path of Mounie who comfortably dispatched the ball past Ryan after taking it round the keeper.

Both made other mistakes in the game and will see this as the main reason they both could not get the three points and will be happy to get something out of the game.

Huddersfield weren't looking to win the game

Despite playing the last seventeen minutes of the games with an extra man the visitors did not look like they wanted the three points. They looked cautious to throw the kitchen sink at Brighton and get the three points and seemed more worried about trying to hold onto the point.

Even when Huddersfield brought on more attacking firepower they failed to put Brighton under any real threat and just seemed happy to settle for a point. However, when you are in a relegation battle every point is vital and this was a great opportunity to grab three, but instead they left with just the one.