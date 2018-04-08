Paul Pogba: I couldn't let Manchester City win the title against Manchester United

Paul Pogba declared that he could not let Manchester City win the Premier League title on derby day as it means so much to the fans and players to not let it happen.

The Frenchman played a starring role in Manchester United's comeback win against City on Saturday evening by scoring two goals in United's 3-2 win at the Etihad Stadium.

It didn't look like it was going to be a good day for United when City took a 2-0 lead into the half-time break with the goals being scored by Vincent Kompany and İlkay Gündoğan.

Pogba delighted that United could delay City's title celebrations

Whatever was said though in the dressing room at half-time sparked United into life into the second half as Pogba netted twice with Chris Smalling netting the winner and Pogba couldn't hold in his delight that United managed to delay City from winning the title for at least one more week.

Speaking to MUTV after the game, Pogba said that "it obviously feels great to score two goals" but it felt even better to get the "win against Manchester City" and delay them from winning the title "today against us in their own stadium" as that would have been hard to watch for everyone involved at United.

The Frenchman continued on to say that he feels "very happy" but he also felt disappointed as "with a performance like we did in the second half" then United would have been "fighting for the title with City" which is were the club wants to be every season.

Pogba happy to give the United fans this huge victory over City

One thing that was also very noticeable at the end of the game was how much the victory meant to every single United player and Pogba revealed that this was due to how much the players wanted to give the United supporters something to celebrate at the end of the game.



Pogba said that the United fans "came here to support us at Man City's stadium" and to try and will us on as they "didn't want us to lose the game" and that is what happened as "we didn't lose the game and we did it for them" so they could go home and be proud of the team that they support.