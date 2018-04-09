Manchester City vs Liverpool Preview: Shaken City looking for reaction in crucial Champions League clash

Manchester City host Liverpool on Tuesday night, looking to overcome a 3-0 deficit in the Champions League quarter-finals.

The tie does seem like Liverpool's to lose as 90 minutes separate them and the Champions League semi-final, but they will be facing a City side chomping at the bit to regain some confidence and defy the impossible in the second-leg at the Etihad Stadium.

Looking to keep their season alive

After being a seemingly unstoppable force throughout the majority of the campaign, the wheels have begun to come off the victory parade bus for The Citizens in the last six days starting off with last Wednesday's 3-0 defeat at Anfield in the first-leg.

The loss comes at a discomfort to City fans having all but secured their league title weeks and months ago, but focus returned to the league on Saturday with their potential coronation with the visit of bitter rivals Manchester United.

Goals from Vincent Kompany and İlkay Gündoğan all but secured their title victory, but a spectacular second-half comeback from United rained on their parade with a Paul Pogba brace and another from Chris Smalling gave them the unlikely 3-2 victory.

Despite trailing by three goals it is fair to say that City are from out of the tie considering City's ferocious firepower at points in the campaign, a victory is going to be more crucial than ever to not only help their chances of possible qualification but more crucially a confidence boost going into the final stretch of the season.

Theirs to lose?

Despite the odds being very much in their favour after a spectacular first-half display last week, but of course, it will be a case of it not being over until the fat lady sings and will remain wary as they head to Eastlands for the biggest game of the season thus far.

They certainly defied the odds last Wednesday with their significant win over the champions elect and faced their own derby at the weekend as they made the small trip across Stanley Park to Goodison Park.

It will have been expected that Jürgen Klopp would have made some changes for the visit to Everton which resulted in a goalless draw, but it would have been the ideal result ahead of kick-off and results elsewhere meant that a top-four spot was all but confirmed meaning full focus will and has remained on this second-leg clash.

Team news

A big boost for City in terms of getting back in the clash is the return of top scorer Sergio Agüero, with the Argentine having been out for more than a month with a knee injury making a brief appearance in Saturday's defeat.

However, there is some doubt about the defender John Stones who missed the derby with a muscle problem, while Benjamin Mendy is still far away from a first-team return despite coming back into first-team training.

Klopp will be sweating about the fitness of his star player Mohamed Salah who limped off in last week's and missed the trip to Goodison, but optimism remains high as the Egyptian trained with the side on Monday afternoon.

There will be some concern about the availability of Andy Robertson and Alberto Moreno who both missed the weekend's stalemate with their respective knocks, while skipper Jordan Henderson remains out through suspension.

Manchester City will host Liverpool in the second-leg of their Champions League quarter-final at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday, April 10 with kick-off at 7:45 pm GMT.