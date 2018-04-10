Ipswich Town vs Barnsley Preview: Goal-shy Ipswich take on relegation-threatened Tykes

Ipswich Town host Barnsley at Portman Road this evening, with boss Mick McCarthy hoping to get one over on his hometown club.

Since announcing that he will leave the club at the end of the season, McCarthy's men have suffered two away losses either side of a point against play-off chasing Millwall.

On Saturday, the Blues went down 1-0 at Brentford, Neal Maupay converting the penalty after Jonas Knudsen was adjudged to have pushed Sergi Canos in the penalty area.

There was frustration amongst a portion of the away following at the manager's perceived defensive strategy, despite having little to play for with so few games remaining.

The uncertainty around the next managerial appointment has done little to ease such frustrations, and for many, the end of the season can't come quick enough.

Town currently sit 14th in the Championship table, with 53 points from 41 games.

A look at: Barnsley

As for their opponents, Barnsley come into the game on the back of two impressive results, having drawn with Bristol City before beating Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United last time out.

Tom Bradshaw's 88th-minute goal, his 12th of the season, gave the Tykes the three points to keep them on the coat-tails of Bolton Wanderers.

The Tykes sit third from bottom in the Championship table with 37 points but are within striking distance of the sides above them so long as they are able to pick points up.

Head coach Jose Morais will have former Ipswich striker Keiffer Moore at his disposal, who joined the reds in January having scored 13 goals on loan at League One side Rotherham.

What the managers said

Mick McCarthy spoke to the local press about criticism of his playing style, saying: "I don't put the shackles on them. We put the shackles on the opposition, but when we have the ball we have the freedom to play and it's a complete piece of nonsense that anybody should suggest any other way."

Barnsley boss Jose Morais spoke to the club website about his side's relegation battle: "I believe that everything is in our hands and it depends on the way we think.

"I really believe we can win and that this is a massive opportunity for us to be remarkable."

Team News

Ipswich captain Luke Chambers will miss the rest of the season having suffered multiple injuries in a collision with Bartosz Bialkowski on Saturday.

Adam Webster also misses out with a hamstring injury.

Barnsley are expected to name a similar side to the one that started against the Blades, with Morais reporting no injuries.

Predicted line-ups

Ipswich: Bialkowski, Spence, Knudsen, Cotter, Carter-Vickers, Kenlock, Hyam, Connolly, Nydam, Sears, Waghorn

Barnsley: Davies, Yiadom, Fryers, Lindsay, Jackson, Moncur, Potts, Gardner, Hamill, McBurnie, Moore