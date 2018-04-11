Former France boss Laurent Blanc linked with Everton role

All signs point to Everton changing manager at the end of this season with Sam Allardyce not proving the most popular of choices to ever lead the Toffees.

It’s not a done deal that Allardyce will depart, although there is an overwhelming belief is that the Everton job will be vacant come the end of the season.

The current Blues boss is confident that he will continue in the role as he has already talked about making pre-season preparations for next season.

In his pre-Merseyside Derby press conference, the 63-year-old also stated that until majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri lets him know he’s not wanted, he will continue with his job.

Plenty of names have already ready been linked with the role but a report from French magazine Le10 Sport suggests that former France national team boss Laurent Blanc is the latest to be linked with the role.

The former Paris Saint-Germain boss has been out of work since departing Les Parisiens in June of 2016 but has been linked with a whole host of roles since and he stated recently that he would consider a role that is viewed at as a project.

According to the report from Le10 Sport, the 52-year-old has three options - Everton, Chelsea and Olympique Lyonnais.

Similar to Everton, the Chelsea job is likely to be vacant this summer and it’s certainly an option for Blanc.

Lyon boss Bruno Génésio could be replaced despite his side sitting third in the Ligue 1 table and progressing to the last-16 of the Europa League.

Les Gones dispatched of Everton with ease during their two Europa League meetings in the Blues’ failed European expedition of this campaign.

Embed from Getty Images

A whole host of names

Although the Everton job is not vacant at the time of writing that hasn’t stopped more than a handful of names being linked and mooted for the job.

Blanc is just the newest manager who's name has been thrown into the mix.

It’s well reported that Shakhtar Donetsk’s Paulo Fonseca looks to be the leading candidate whilst former Watford boss and one-time Everton target Marco Silva isn’t too far behind his fellow Portuguese countrymen.

Former Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri has also been linked, as has OGC Nice boss Lucien Favre - who has linked with the Blues job before the signing of Ronald Koeman was secured from Southampton.