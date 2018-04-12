Jermaine Jenas backs Huddersfield Town to avoid the drop

BBC Pundit Jermaine Jenas has bucked the trend with the general opinion of the football experts as the ex-Newcastle United player now believes that Huddersfield Town will avoid relegation this season.

Sitting in 16th place four points above the drop zone, the Terriers are battling for their top-flight survival.

As has been said from the outset, Town only have to finish above three other teams to keep their Premier League dream alive.

Jenas, 35, was talking to BBC Sport and believes that David Wagner's team will stay in the top-flight at the end of the season. He believes that teams like Stoke, Southampton and West Bromwich Albion could well be the teams that provide the lifeline for Huddersfield Town.

"The bottom three just don’t look like winning," Jenas told BBC Sport."Stoke were unfortunate the other day against Arsenal while Southampton should be very worried."

The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder added: "None of them seem like scoring. West Brom, Stoke and Southampton might well be the saviour of teams like Huddersfield."

Relegation rivals

With Saints being arguably the closest team that could prevent the Terriers staying up, however, they have not scored many goals in their last five matches.

Pushing Arsenal close, Southampton eventually conceded three goals and scored two.

Huddersfield have also been short of goals, but have managed to stay above the relegation zone with solid defensive displays.

Results have been going in the Terriers favour in the bottom part of the Premier League, with the bottom three all losing their matches.

Mark Hughes' Southampton have a much tougher run in than the Terriers, which should give Huddersfield a deal of hope.

The Terriers will need to fight all the way though as they cannot rely on other teams losing to keep them from the top flight.

Wagner's side are still one of the favourites for relegation on the betting sites, however, they are not far away. The bookies have the Terriers currently as fourth favourites for the drop, with Southampton just ahead of them in third.

West Brom and Stoke according to the betting sites are already relegated, this is a change from the start of the season where the Terriers were odds-on favourites to be relegated.

It seems that some of the experts are starting to believe that the Terriers could actually stay up and continue the dream.