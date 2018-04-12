Memorable Match: Burnley 0-2 Leicester City - Wood and Nugent power Foxes towards promotion at Turf Moor

Leicester City travel to Turf Moor this weekend for what could be a key game in both the seasons of the Foxes and of course, Burnley.

A victory for either side could potentially go a long in the sides’ pursuits of seventh place, and with it a potential place in next season’s UEFA Europa League. There are six points separating the pair, so this game is critical for both Sean Dyche and Claude Puel.

The stakes were equally as high March 2014 as the teams again clashed at Turf Moor, but not this time aiming for European football but instead promotion to the Premier League.

Tough task for the league leaders

Heading into the game first and second in the Championship table respectively, Leicester and Burnley produced a competitive clash. Previously unbeaten at home throughout the season, the Clarets were only three points behind their visitors.

Dyche’s men were dealt a blow not long into the clash however as Sam Vokes, who had already netted 20 Championship goals so far during the season, had to be withdrawn with a knee injury.

Nugent sweeps home against his former club

Nigel Pearson’s men seized the advantage not long after. Chris Wood, who also had to replace the injured Jamie Vardy mid-way through the first-half, played through David Nugent. The current Derby County striker showed great skill to wriggle away from the Burnley defence and curl the ball into the far corner.

Anthony Knockaert could well have doubled the Foxes’ advantage as he took aim from distance. The Frenchman though thundered his powerful effort off of Tom Heaton’s crossbar.

A slip from Leicester skipper Wes Morgan nearly resulted in a Burnley equaliser as Scott Arfield collected the loose ball. Kasper Schmeichel though stood up well to bat away the Scot’s effort. The Dane also showed good reactions to paw away Michael Kightly’s low effort from range.

Wood wonder-strike stuns Burnley

The points were secured with 15 minutes left on the clock as Wood, who ironically will be representing Burnley this weekend, powered home a wonderful half-volley from approximately 30 yards. Latching onto a long-ball from Knockaert, the New Zealand forward shrugged off Michael Duff and unleashed a stunning drive that flew over Heaton to make sure of the victory.

Following this result, the Foxes would go on to secure promotion a little over a week later and would amass a stunning 102 points as they lifted the title. Burnley meanwhile, would also reach the Premier League, only losing one more game and finishing eight points clear of third-placed Derby.