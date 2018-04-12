Arnautovic: A win on Monday would be a huge step for us

West Ham ​face a huge season defining match against Stoke City ​on Monday evening at the London Stadium and Marko Arnautovic believes his side can take a big step towards Premier League ​safety.

The Hammers have recorded four points in their last two games after coming away with a vital point against Chelsea ​at Stamford Bridge at the weekend. A late goal from Javier Hernandez ruled out the early strike from Cesar Azpilicueta. Yet, failure to get a result on Monday evening could see all that hard work undone for David Moyes' side.

Arnautovic hopeful West Ham can build upon their recent form

“We can make the gap between us and the bottom bigger on Monday so we’re doing everything we can," ​Arnautovic said. "We just need to concentrate and put in the effort, and I'm sure we will win the game."

The Austrian will come up against his former club as he looks to inflict further damage on them having scored in the 3-0 win earlier in the season and reflected that the team have been putting in hard graft in preparation for Monday night.

“We are training hard and we are keeping ourselves fit. I think over the weekend we will go into the details of how to play against them. We know what we have to do though.”

​​Unity absolutely crucial for Hammers on Monday night

With plenty of problems on and off the pitch in recent weeks, Arnautovic has made a call for unity between the players and the fans ahead of a pivotal point in the season.

The forward remains confident that the supporters will put recent troubles behind them and get behind the team to take the spoils against The Potters.

"A win would be a big step. This game is massive. It's a big game for us, for the Club, and for the fans. We will go all together on Monday and we will try as hard as we can to get the three points."

The form books would certainly have them as favourites, having lost just one game in the past five at home.

Stoke meanwhile, have been in detrimental form, losing four of their last five games while failing to record three points in nine. Thus, Monday night is a crucial tie for both sides as the battle for survival looks set to heat up.