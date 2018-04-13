Champions League Semi-Final Draw: Liverpool draw Roma as Bayern Munich face Real Madrid

Liverpool will face AS Roma in the Champions League semi-finals whilst Bayern Munich were drawn against Real Madrid in the other tie.

The road to Kiev was decided in Nyom as the final four were given their route to the final.

The first leg will take place over Tuesday 24 and Wednesday 25 April and the second leg the week after.

Salah's return to Rome

Liverpool's star man Mohamed Salah will face his former side Roma in the final four of Europe's elite competition.

The Egyptian joined the Reds from Roma on a £35m fee in the summer of 2017.

Over the course of his two-season spell in the Italian capital, Salah played 65 times scoring 29 goals.

The Giallorossi are three times Italian champions and have featured in 12 Champions League competitions.

They defied the odds to overturn a 3-1 first leg defeat against Barcelona as they won 3-0 in the second leg to progress to the final four.

The Reds will be pleased to have avoided the two heavyweights in Real Madrid and Bayern Munich but by no means will Roma be a simple tie.

European heavyweight clash

Five times Champions League winners Bayern Munich host 12 times winners Real Madrid in the first leg of the semi-finals.

Munich avoided an upset in the quarter-finals as they defeated Sevilla 2-1 on aggregate to earn their place in the final four.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid scraped through their quarter-final tie after Juventus almost pulled off an incredible comeback.

The two sides met in last seasons quarter-finals but were only separated after extra time when Madrid ran out 4-2 (AET) winners.

It could have been a blockbuster final should the two have met in Kiev but one of the two will meet Liverpool or Roma instead.

However, Der FCB manager Jupp Heynckes will be looking to end his time in Munich with European glory.

After a poor domestic campaign for Real Madrid, boss Zinedine Zidane looks set to be axed unless he can lift the Champions League trophy for the third year in a row.