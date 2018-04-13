No VAR in 2018/19 Premier League as proposal is turned down by clubs

There will be no Video Assistant Referee in the 2018/19 Premier League season after clubs voted to continue the trial process, rather than welcome the technology across the board.

VAR, as it's more commonly referred to, has been the subject of severe scrutiny throughout the season during it's trial period in selected FA Cup and EFL Cup fixtures.

It has been brought into use fully in the Bundesliga and will be used at the upcoming summer FIFA World Cup in Russia, but Premier League clubs felt that now isn't the time to implement it in the world's richest league, that verdict delivered on Friday in an Premier League statement.

"The decision came after comprehensive discussions regarding the progress made in VAR trails in English football, and key learnings from the many competitions using it elsewhere.

"The clubs recognised and are grateful for the substantial developments made by PGMOL Managing Director Mike Riley and his team.

"The clubs agreed that advanced testing will continue to the end of season 2018/19 to make further improvements to the system, especially around communication inside the stadium and for those following at home and around the world.

"The Premier League will also be asking for VAR to be used more extensively in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup in season 2018/19."

Surely it must get better?

There have been a string of controversial VAR incidents so far this season, leading to suggestions that there must be improvements on how quickly decisions are mad, crowd interaction with such decisions and more clarity over why decisions are made.

Manchester United's FA Cup clash against Yeovil was controversial as an offside line was poorly drawn on screens shown, whilst Liverpool's FA Cup clash with West Bromwich Albion was marred with controversy regarding penalty decisions.

Liverpool's VAR woes haven't even remained within the confides of trial matches, as Reds fans were perplexed during their league game with Tottenham Hotspur as referee Jon Moss was heard asking a colleague if he'd seen anything on the TV regarding a penalty claim, despite VAR not being used in league matches.