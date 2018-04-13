Sean Dyche wins Premier League Manager of the Month award

Sean Dyche praised the Burnley fans and players as he picked up the Premier League Manager of the Month award for March, fighting off competition from Jose Mourinho, Pep Guardiola and Claude Puel.

"The fans continued to back the players home and away"

The Clarets have been in terrific form, winning all three of their matches and scoring seven goals in the process after a run of eleven games without a victory. Dyche was quick to praise the Turf Moor faithful for remaining positive during a tough Winter period.

The Burnley manager told the club website, "some fans can get disgruntled by a tough period but I don't think ours did. They continued to back the players home and away and that gives players a better chance of performing."

Turf Moor will be full on Saturday as the home crowd look to cheer their team to victory in a crucial clash against Leicester City as both sides battle for Europa League qualification.

"The players are having an outstanding season"

Dyche also praised the mental strength of his players after they turned that poor run of form around. He added, "they [the players] have been very strong mentally and there is hopefully more to come."

The former defender was also keen to remind everyone of how well his team have done already this campaign, especially after being tipped for relegation at the start of the season. He stated, "I think they are having an outstanding season. I am really pleased [with the award] for myself and the staff but particularly the players."

Dyche will now look ahead to the last few weeks of the season but faces a handful of selection headaches this weekend. Ben Mee is likely to be absent for a few weeks whilst wingers Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Scott Arfield and Johann Berg Gudmundsson are all doubts ahead of the fixture with Leicester.