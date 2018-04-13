Mohamed Salah scoops record-breaking third Player of the Month award during one season

Mohamed Salah has been awarded with the Premier League Player of the Month award for March, breaking a record in the process.

The Egyptian scoops the prize for the third time during the 2017-18 season, his maiden campaign at Liverpool, a feat that no player has managed to achieve before.

Salah still has a little way to go if he wants to become the man with most Player of the Month awards, that's currently shared between Steven Gerrard and Harry Kane - on six apiece.

However, Salah still has two months this season to add to his collection, as the winger looks to pull further away from the aforementioned Kane in a hotly contested race for the Golden Boot.

Magical March

Having won in November and February, Salah's March was again exceptional and befitting of the prize, with the 25-year-old helping Liverpool steer clear of those beneath them in the race for a Champions League spot.

Salah plundered six goals during four games in March, including four in one game - a 5-0 win over Watford where he assisted Roberto Firmino for Liverpool's other goal.

The rich vein of form has helped take his Premier League tally for the season to 29, just two off the 38 game record held jointly by Alan Shearer and Cristiano Ronaldo with five games remaining.

Salah's remaining work isn't limited to domestic competitions though, as he scored in each leg to help Liverpool through in their Champions League quarter final clash with Manchester City.

He'll now go on to face former club AS Roma in the semi-final stage, hoping to oust his former teammates and help Liverpool into a first European Cup final since 2007.

However, Salah's mind will now shift to Saturday evening and Liverpool's home clash against AFC Bournemouth, the next chance for him to add to his already impressive season statistics.