Pre-match analysis: Can Spurs make it 15 unbeaten at Wembley?

Tottenham Hotspur have enjoyed a decent recent record against Manchester City, only losing one of the last five encounters - earlier this season.

What curse?

After Tottenham walked away from Wembley, all the way back in August having just lost to Chelsea, everyone thought this would set the tone for the rest of the season.

Granted, the side struggled in the opening few fixtures but since taking apart Liverpool, 4-1, they have blown away all comers and Manchester City will need to be at their best to stop Tottenham from walking away with all three points. Tottenham will look to make it 15 unbeaten at their temporary home. This stat will look even more impressive when you think that Spurs have only lost once in 34 home matches since the start of last season. They have also kept 20 clean sheets in that time which is mighty impressive.

Pep and Pochettino battle again

This will be the 13th match, where Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pochettino have faced each other. The Spaniard has huge edge over Pochettino as he has won half of the meetings between the two and only losing twice. One of those coming at White Hart Lane last season and the other coming all the way back in 2009, when Pochettino's Espanyol beating Guardiola's Barcelona 2-1 at the Nou Camp.

Coming from two rival teams in Espanyol and Barcelona, there is an added extra spice, when these two managers come together, especially after Pep labelled Tottenham as "the Harry Kane team" earlier in the season.

Harry Kane on the war path

Speaking of the Englishmen, he has controversially been awarded, Spurs' second at Stoke City last weekend, taking his total for the season to 25. Social media as been making jokes and other players taking swings at the forward all week. This is only going to goad him into a reaction. Kane will be looking to improve on just two goals in six games against City and to get closer to Mohamed Salah in the race for the golden boot.

City and their myriad of talent

Tottenham will have to contend with possibly the most talented squad in England on Saturday night. The strength that City have in depth is incredible, especially in the midfield area. City have scored 90 goals in the league this season in just 32 games that is 2.81 goals per game and they have only conceded 24, which works out to be 0.75 goals conceded per game which is staggering. They have also had 12 different scorers this season showing they get goals from all over the place.